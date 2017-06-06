Premier takes multi-depts in surprising reshuffle

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be taking on the reform of immigration and human resources among multiple other ministerial roles and departments in a Cabinet reshuffle that has thrown up some surprise assignments. Moses Kirkconnell has retained the same ministry he had in the previous administration — tourism, transport and district administration — while every other portfolio has changed. Tara Rivers has lost education, which has gone to Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has also been handed a hefty ministry, as has newcomer Dwayne Seymour, who has health and environment, among other responsibilities.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday to announce the new Cabinet line-up, McLaughlin announced the portfolios and his own mega-ministry. The premier bemoaned the workload he now has but said the work really requires eight, not seven, ministers and he was picking up the slack. The balance, however, appears skewed, with some ministers having much lighter workloads than others in a reshuffle that sees departments being meshed together in new ministries that don’t at first glance seem very coordinated.

While Roy McTaggart has, as expected, been given public finance and economic development, many of the other ministries have a less obvious explanation, despite McLaughlin stating that the allocation of portfolios and responsibilities was based on the passions, talents and interests of his new Cabinet team.

Although the premier had stated last week that he had planned to take financial services, that responsibility along with home affairs, minus immigration, has gone to Rivers because of her legal offshore experience, he said, while O’Connor-Connolly, a former teacher, has taken education, youth, sports, lands and agriculture.

Joey Hew, sitting on the government front bench for the first time, has been given planning, commerce and infrastructure, while Dwayne Seymour, who held a ministry in 2013 for about four months after the fall of the UDP administration at the end of 2012, has also been given a large portfolio of responsibilities. He will be tackling the landfills and healthcare reform and the many environmental challenges ahead, as well as culture and housing.

The premier said that one of the challenges for any premier shaping a Cabinet was “to utilise the aptitude and interests of the people named as ministers” in the best way possible, but he said that the process had not been as challenging as he expected.

“But it is not just a case of the premier saying you and you do this that,” McLaughlin said, telling the press that was “not the way to get the best work out of a minister”. Speaking about the dialogue involved and the discussions and cooperation in the team, he said there was “a certain amount of charm, persuasion”.

