Premier takes multi-depts in surprising reshuffle
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be taking on the reform of immigration and human resources among multiple other ministerial roles and departments in a Cabinet reshuffle that has thrown up some surprise assignments. Moses Kirkconnell has retained the same ministry he had in the previous administration — tourism, transport and district administration — while every other portfolio has changed. Tara Rivers has lost education, which has gone to Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has also been handed a hefty ministry, as has newcomer Dwayne Seymour, who has health and environment, among other responsibilities.
Speaking at a press conference Tuesday to announce the new Cabinet line-up, McLaughlin announced the portfolios and his own mega-ministry. The premier bemoaned the workload he now has but said the work really requires eight, not seven, ministers and he was picking up the slack. The balance, however, appears skewed, with some ministers having much lighter workloads than others in a reshuffle that sees departments being meshed together in new ministries that don’t at first glance seem very coordinated.
While Roy McTaggart has, as expected, been given public finance and economic development, many of the other ministries have a less obvious explanation, despite McLaughlin stating that the allocation of portfolios and responsibilities was based on the passions, talents and interests of his new Cabinet team.
Although the premier had stated last week that he had planned to take financial services, that responsibility along with home affairs, minus immigration, has gone to Rivers because of her legal offshore experience, he said, while O’Connor-Connolly, a former teacher, has taken education, youth, sports, lands and agriculture.
Joey Hew, sitting on the government front bench for the first time, has been given planning, commerce and infrastructure, while Dwayne Seymour, who held a ministry in 2013 for about four months after the fall of the UDP administration at the end of 2012, has also been given a large portfolio of responsibilities. He will be tackling the landfills and healthcare reform and the many environmental challenges ahead, as well as culture and housing.
The premier said that one of the challenges for any premier shaping a Cabinet was “to utilise the aptitude and interests of the people named as ministers” in the best way possible, but he said that the process had not been as challenging as he expected.
“But it is not just a case of the premier saying you and you do this that,” McLaughlin said, telling the press that was “not the way to get the best work out of a minister”. Speaking about the dialogue involved and the discussions and cooperation in the team, he said there was “a certain amount of charm, persuasion”.
See the new ‘Organizational structure of government’ in the CNS Library
Category: Politics
I sincerely hope that the Premier is not on an ego trip believing he is the only one capable of doing anything…
1
0
Alden listened to the people Re: Education Ministry. Let’s hope that things improve – anyone listening about hands on votech training on The Brac?
0
0
So Kenneth Bryan is the same thing Connor was in Mobile.
Nobody. Nothing. Zero. Zilch. Nada…
No importante…
The voters of Scranton (GTC) and also those in Newlands – made a foolish mistake voting for him and Sukoo…
0
0
I’m terrified! No horrified and petrified. Here comes the steamroller teachers you will be paved under.
0
0
Dwayne set up to fail cos if he put the dump in Bodden Town his people will be hurt. If he leaves it where it is the rest of Cayman would cuss. Strategic decision by Alden
14
10
McLaughlin stating that the allocation of portfolios and responsibilities was based on the passions, talents and interests……
Security, I don’t see nutin!!!!
11
6
I read some of these blogs and must say that I am absolutely disgusted by the lack of faith or well wishes in/for either of our representatives/government.
Maybe if we put ourselves in their shoes, posing the question… how well would either of us do if we were in their place? In other words “take a reality check”!Some people same to think they have all the answers and choose to tear down others instead of being human and wishing them well. Say a prayer for our government as they take on the mammoth tasks/issues that will no doubt impact us all. We are notorious for taking the wind out of someone’s sails before the boat even hit the water and chart its course. Let’s not do that!
I personally believe that this government is going to succeed in helping our beloved islands and I pray that positive changes will be evidently and genuinely seen. The 19 representatives will work together in unity for us the people and put their differences aside. That is my sincere prayer!
12
8
2.49…my sympathies…the triumph of experience over optimism is always a tough pill to swallow. However in general, we should give people a chance, but hold them to their promises, as long as they make sense once fully analysed.
9
0
Please not immigration…I can’t take another four years of under-employment.
19
14
Regardless of who gets what, people will come on here and complain as per usual.
36
11
Oh dear.
6
2
As education minister I hope Juliana teaches the youth that paving private citizens driveways with public funds is the same as stealing.
68
8
Teaching the youth that is not the issue. Someone needs to teach that to the police and attorney general.
19
3
I know its a complicated process, with horse-trading and compromises, but I would have thought that Education and Human Resources would go hand in hand.
Hopefully the new HR Authority will have a direct connection to the Educ dept and Ministry. HR starts with training and educating people in the right fields.
17
1
I agree with you but I can see the argument for Human Resources with Immigration in the Cayman climate. It makes sense when you think about all the grievances of the workforce (local and permit holders) and employers.
8
0
Great.. now Tara can work together with her C4C buddies to mess up financial services…still no opportunities for Caymanians. Watch her cave in on the LPB thing soon
16
20
Read Cayman Finance Website-if 2500 Caymanians working in financial services is not opportunity I don’t know what the hell is.
11
6
How many of those Caymanians are in charge or earning the big bucks? The opportunity to be employed is not what reasonable Caymanians complain about – we know opportunities to be employed are there. What concerns reasonable Caymanians is the absence of senior and leadership opportunities; the very same opportunities that exist in the home countries of permit holders but which for whatever reason, they could not rise to (or did not think they would eventually rise to) so they came here. Why should this small population give all of its best jobs to the mediocre of the rest of the world? There is no answer to this other than ‘well, Caymanians aren’t ready or good enough’. So make them ready, make them good enough, as someone senior to a permit holder no doubt tried to do before the permit holder, depressed and frustrated by lack of advancement and/or confusion about career direction, saw an ad for the Cayman Islands in a magazine and figured they’d come here with their ‘onshore experience’ (known in their home countries as plain old ‘experience’) and make a tax-free fortune. I’ll tell you what opportunity is: Caymanians in executive-level positions. Time to stop thinking the shiniest, most expensive expat with zero local experience is the best option. In many cases it isn’t.
11
6
Maybe many of us are disgusted by a disregard of ethics and principles demonstrated by many of our so called leaders. They have legal authority, but as for moral authority, forget it.
0
0
How many of those Caymanians became Caymanian recently, and destroyed the careers and livelihoods of existing Caymanians breaking multiple laws in the process?
0
0
Was the Premier afraid to try and fix the mess he helped to create as education minister in 2005-09 by not taking the portfolio?
14
12
Amen to that. Tara was very useless and full of herself. Our children comes first and she had no interest with them. Premier, you now need to clean her Ministry. It would be nice to see Ms. Mary Roderiquez back in there as Chief Officer. As a former Teacher both she and Ms. Julie can do an amazing job with our youths. As a parent who is very involved with the our children, I can speak for others, and where we have a world of confidence in Ms. Julie and Ms. Mary who are two former Teachers. A job well done Aldine.
19
34
Maybe you should go back to school.
10
1
Roderiquez was failure as Chief Officer
12
1
But she has reimagined the Civil Service!
0
0
Omg really! That is great news.
7
4
Sense has prevailed in terms of Education. Teachers on this island will be breathing a sigh of relief that Tara Rivers is gone.
53
34
Will Juliana be any better?
As for Health, I think Environmental Health should be given to Roy McTaggarrt though he has a big task with Finance as he was previously working on improving the dump.
18
3
Yeah but the financial services industry are screaming
18
4
Especially those that were balking at the new system of accountability introduced under Minister Rivers. I do hope the important work that has started under her tenure as Minister of Education will continue, and I do wish her and the Govt well in this new term.
19
4
Who is going to do Employment and Gender?
2
0
No one has responsibility for that! Poisonous chalice as far as most see it. Guys, you are early in a new administration, just do what Bermuda did and recognise it and legalise it and most people will have forgotten in 4 years time. And no one will notice any difference, a bit like the West bay road/ETH..everyone wishes it had been done years ago, despite the protests…
6
2
Tara Rivers was a failure as Education minister. Alden as Premier has now confirmed it. Can Juliana do any worse?
22
14
How dare you!! Of course she can do worse.
16
2
Maybe that she is gone but look who is replacing her. Lord have mercy.
19
9
Well, no offense but better to have left her with education than financial services….
Isn’t there some kind of conflict of interest there anyway considering the managing director would be her family?!
10
7
Managing director of what? Who are you talking about?
0
0
What family are you referring to? If you dig around enough, you will find that there is going to be a lot of conflict of interest, as it has always been in Govt. depts.
0
0
Amen!
3
2
What type of sigh will they be breathing that Juliana, one of the least passionate and educated politicians we have, will be taking over Tara’s place?
15
10
JOCC will be more concerned about who’s drive way or private road she can pave using government funds. Funny how nothing came of that and they just put her in as speaker of the house. Four years later she is back in a ministerial position. At least the country got back the money Big Mac used, what happened to all the money she wasted? Was it ever paid back?
15
2
How do you arrive at that? Here are the facts, she has a BA, was a former Teacher, and went on to gain an LLB and was a lawyer.
7
2
She is uneducated in all the ways the products of our public schools are. I did not say she was unqualified.
8
3