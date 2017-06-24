Premier: No mass grants for PR

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said there will be no mass grants as a result of the backlog of pending applications for permanent residency. The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPR) began reviewing applications again this week after the process was stalled for more than three years, and the chairperson, Waide DaCosta, revealed that just one applicant from the first ten was granted permanent residency. While two applications from this first ten were withdrawn by the applicants, another two were deferred for more information and five were refused.

With mounting concerns among the local community that the more than 1,000 applicants waiting for their cases to be considered would all be given PR, which in most cases would ultimately lead to Caymanian status, the premier said this was not the case.

“The early number should serve to assure the public that PR applications are being carefully considered and that there will be no mass grants; only those applications that meet the requirements in legislation are being approved,” McLaughlin said in a release from government.

The chief officer in the new immigration ministry, Wesley Howell, said he appreciated the efforts of the board to make the plan to address the problem a reality, as he thanked the members and the chairman.

“The board takes their role very seriously and their goal is to consider the applications as quickly as possible, while ensuring that each is properly reviewed and given the consideration it deserves,” he told the public, pointing out that the board deals with numerous other residency and status applications unrelated to PR applicants.

However, there is an increasing number of PR applications from work permit holders who have resided in the Cayman Islands for more than eight years and are therefore entitled by law to make an application. This was creating a problem for the board even before the courts determined the point system for the jobs held by applicants was unfair, which has led to the process stalling from the end of last year to now and more than 1000 people and their dependents being in limbo regarding their rights to live and work in Cayman.

The problem government now faces is that all of the applicants that submitted their applications in 2013 or 2014 have been resident on island for more than ten years. This raises a legal question mark about refusing any of these applications. Most legal experts believe that if any of those applicants chose to challenge the refusals in the courts, they would be likely to win, which would set a precedent for most of the outstanding applicants and, despite the premier’s reassurances, lead to a mass grant.

Meanwhile, a group of local activists have begun a campaign to stop the process and to refuse all of the applicants, with a view to allowing them to reapply sometime in the future after all currently unemployed Caymanians and this year’s high school and college graduates have found work. They are now collecting signatures from registered voters to trigger a people-initiated referendum (PIR).

But on Thursday, they raised concerns with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson that civil servants and public sector workers were being bullied and intimidated into not signing the petition.

In email correspondence between the civil service boss and the campaign organisers, Manderson referred them to the policy regarding public servants and petitions. In short, that allows non senior and non-related government employees to sign petitions for PIRs, which in this case would block those working at both the ministry of immigration and the department but should not impact registered voters in most other government agencies.

He also advised that all public sector workers can check with their immediate supervisor if they feel in doubt about their role and whether it would conflict with them signing any petition. Manderson did not respond to the allegations that civil servants are being intimidated by their government bosses into not signing, even when they believe the constitution and the code of conduct permits them to do so.

The activists claim that unless these accusations of intimidation are addressed, “it is doubtful that anyone will …consult with their line management”, as they have already been warned against participation. They have called on Manderson to make his position clear by sending out an internal memo or reminder that “intimidation, obstruction or conspiracy to defeat any government employee’s constitutional rights will not be tolerated”, but it is not clear if the deputy governor will do more than circling the policy.

There are, however, a catalogue of problems for government and the campaigners in this case, including the timeline and the constitutional legality, even if the law was changed, over the rights of long-term residents to be protected. If the campaigners can get 5,107 voters to sign their petition, they can press for a referendum. But if the referendum then succeeds, the law would have to change to meet their request, which would then raised further constitutional questions as the legitimate rights and lawful expectation of the work permit holders would be undermined.

In the end, the courts will be the place where the myriad problems created by the legislative changes to the PR points process in 2013 will be decided.

