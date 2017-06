(CNS): The police have recovered a white 1996 Honda Accord that was stolen early Wednesday morning (14 June) near Walker’s Road in the George Town area, the RCIPS said. In what is becoming an almost daily event, the car was last seen at around midnight and the thieves took the vehicle around 2am this morning from where it was parked near East Blvd. Police said they will had the car back to its owner as soon as they complete their forensic examinations.

Category: Crime, Police