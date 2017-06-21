Police still looking for home invaders

(CNS): Despite arresting three men, including a teenager, in the wake of a violent home invasion in Patrick’s Island early Saturday morning, police are appealing for more information after bailing those suspects. As the probe continues into the aggravated burglary, in which a man and a woman were tied up with duct tape, threatened at gunpoint and assaulted with a hammer, no charges have yet been made.

The incident happened at around 4:30am on 17 June, when three men, two armed with guns and one with a hammer, broke into the George Town home and tied up the couple before making off with cash, jewellery and other possessions. Although the male resident was assaulted during the incident, the couple escaped serious injuries. After the intruders left, one of the victims was able to free themselves and raise the alarm.

The investigators working the case are again appealing to anyone who has any information that may be relevant to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright, who is heading the enquiry, at 936-8169.

They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Category: Crime, Police