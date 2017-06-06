Police seize heroin in drug bust

(CNS): The RCIPS said that officers who carried out a pre-planned drug operation at an apartment in the Safe Haven area on Friday morning seized not only ganja and cocaine but an undisclosed quantity of heroin. Three male teenagers, all from George Town, were arrested as a result of the raid, despite two of them attempting to escape. Police also rounded up several more suspected drug users over what they described as a busy weekend, including a 14-year-old boy who was armed with a machete.

The RCIPS said that 27 people were arrested over the weekend for a variety of offences and twelve of the arrests were drug related. The arrests began with the raid on Friday morning (2 June) in the targeted raid where, alongside the ganja and cocaine, heroin, rarely found in Cayman, was also recovered along with various drug utensils.

During the bust, police said, two of the suspects at the apartment, aged 18 and 19, tried to escape by jumping over the balcony but officers chased and caught them and they were subsequently arrested. The third man, aged 18, was also detained and arrested, and all three are on police bail pending further investigation.



Police also rounded up more people for drug offences while on patrol in George Town and Seven Mile Beach.

Officers patrolling Walkers Road Friday evening stopped and searched a 31-year-old man near the Seventh Day Mission Church. Police said he was found to be carrying several small packets of ganja. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and intent to supply and was later bailed.

Just before 11pm officers in Trafalgar Place off West Bay Road near Public Beach smelt ganja in the rear parking lot and questioned two women in a vehicle. One woman, aged 21 of George Town, was arrested after being found in possession of ganja. She has also been bailed.

On Saturday police came across two teenage boys acting suspiciously at the rear of Aqua Restaurant on Galleria Plaza. They were searched and a small portion of ganja as well as a machete was found on one of the boys, who was just 14 years old from North Side. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and possession of an offensive weapon. A 16-year-old boy was also detained, police said, but they did state on what grounds. Both have since been bailed.

