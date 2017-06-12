Police track down stolen rental car

(CNS): The RCIPS has found the latest stolen car which burglars made off with after breaking into a home on South Sound Road, George Town, at the weekend. The 2014 Blue KIA Cerato, Registration number 155 772, rental car, was stolen in the early morning hours of Saturday, 10 June but spotted by the helicopter in the South Sound area on Monday. Police officers had responded to the report at around 8:30am where the suspects had also stole items from the house.

Anyone who sees the car or has information about its whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

