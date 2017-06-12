NCC stands firm on EIA for 7MB

(CNS): The National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment are standing by their advice that government require an environmental impact assessment before it allows the Dart Group to dig up Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. With the National Conservation Law under threat, a new environment minister who has no track record on environmental protection and a ministry councillor who is on record opposing the law, the NCC and the DoE are facing an uncertain time, However, they said that they are not bending to pressure and that they “are unapologetically insistent” on the need for independent analysis before rock is removed.

One of Dart’s network of companies is seeking to rip up 225 linear feet of beach in the Seven Mile Beach Marine Park area to remove beachrock in preparation for another five-star resort.

In an open letter, NCC Chairperson Christine Rose-Smyth said the NCC and the DoE have recommended that an EIA is conducted, not only because of the threat to biological and coastal resources but also because it could “endanger the sustainability of the vital tourism pillar of our economy”.

Erroneous and unfounded allegations have been made against the conservation council by politicians, some of whom now sit on the government benches, as well as the editorial board of The Cayman Compass and other community leaders, that the NCC has been wielding unchecked power and imposing burdensome rules and regulations.

However, since August last year when the relevant part of the law was implemented, the DoE and NCC have reviewed 368 project applications and given 94% the go-ahead without an EIA. In some cases, instead of an EIA the DoE advises how to maintain habitat and biodiversity.

NCC only recommended refusal in 2% of applications; others were deferred for non-environmental reasons.



Rose-Smyth said that an EIA was recommended in just six projects, which was 1.6% of the applications, five of which involve road corridors through sensitive primary habitat that had no strategic assessment of actual need.

“It should be abundantly clear that the EIA procedure is invoked sparingly, and only when the NCC and DoE agree that there are such significant gaps, in either the technical information available for the assessment of potential impacts or in the technical expertise available, that additional studies and assessment are required,” she wrote.

Given the workload an EIA creates for the DoE as well as the applicant, the council does not recommend such action frivolously and the goal is not to stop a project but to ensure the need for it and, if it is needed, to mitigate environmental damage.

“lt must always be remembered that an EIA does not make the decision on a project; it is a tool that assists decision makers in making fair, technically sound, transparent and robust decisions, weighing the adverse environmental effects against other considerations such as societal benefits, employment and other economic opportunities,” she explained.

Hitting back in particular at criticism regarding Dart’s proposed hotel project on Seven Mile Beach, Rose-Smyth noted that a trial removal of beach rock was approved by Cabinet against the recommendation of the NCC.

She pointed out that the proposed removal of the rock is in Cayman’s largest marine protected area and the requirement to undertake an EIA is enshrined in the legally binding Environment Charter between the UK and the Cayman Islands that was signed in 2001.

One of the major parts of an EIA is also the public consultation process. Darts goal to dig up the beach is controversial and opposed by many people who indirectly own the beach.

“The EIA Directive implements this undertaking by providing for two separate opportunities for public input regarding the possible impacts, both positive and negative, of a proposal. ln the beach rock removal case this is doubly important as it is ultimately public property …that is at stake,” she said.

