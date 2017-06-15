MRCU plans to expand GM mozzie project

(CNS): Following the near year-long trial in West Bay, where genetically modified mosquitoes were released to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti, the MRCU is planning to expand the programme. The project has proved controversial but interim results show a decline of 79% in the pest. Now the modified mosquitoes could be released across the whole of Grand Cayman over the next two years and, after a surge in the numbers on Cayman Brac, it may also be rolled out in parts of that island as well.

The project, which is a partnership between the UK-based bio-firm Oxitec and Cayman’s Mosquito Research and Control Unit, began last summer in a specific area of West Bay. The researchers also designated a comparative control area next to the release area to measure how effective the bio-engineered insects are at undermining the Aedes aegypti population compared to regular control efforts.

With the help of a fluorescent gene marker, researchers can measure the impact of the GM mosquitoes, and results published in February showed a significant decline in the number of non-modified mosquitoes. This shows that the GM males are mating with the majority of the wild females and overwhelming the wild males in the release area.

“The impact on the wild population is already visible and we are now observing a 79% suppression of the Ae. aegypti population in the area. The monitoring of the release and comparator areas has enabled to take into account seasonal variations to obtain an unbiased estimation of the suppression measured in the release area regardless of the natural decrease due to the start of the dry season,” MRCU officials said in the report.

The MRCU plans to continue the releases in West Bay but has applied to the National Conservation Council to import some 2 kilos of eggs per month over the next two years to enable it to begin the full national rollout. Following Wednesday’s meeting of the NCC, subject to the submission of a number of documents relating to the project and the occupancy certificate for the MRCU’s new research laboratory in the industrial area, it gave the conditional go-ahead.

Commenting on the conditional grant of regulatory permission, MRCU Director Dr Bill Petrie told the press that an island-wide rollout of the GM mosquitoes would be integrated with other mosquito controls.

He said the public health programme that began in West Bay at the end of July 2016 was to protect residents and visitors from the Aedes aegypti mosquito which transmits viral diseases including zika, dengue and chikungunya. “The programme is ongoing and further field data is currently being collected in support of the expanded deployment in Grand Cayman.”

Petrie aded that, if necessary, the programme may also be rolled out in Cayman Brac, depending on the circumstances.

