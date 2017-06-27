Mother convicted over child beating
(CNS): A woman who beat her son so badly with a belt and a broom that she broke his arm was given a suspended sentence of sixteen months by a Grand Court judge, following her conviction Friday. Miriam Cruz de Jackson pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm but insisted she had not intended to hurt her child, even though she beat him so hard the broom she used as a weapon on her 14-year-old boy broke as well as his arm. Her lawyer argued that the injury was an accident during a “routine chastisement”.
But a judge found that what the woman did went “way beyond” reasonable punishment and described her assault on her child as a “deeply unpleasant offence”, as he ruled on the sentence.
While the defence had tried to argue for a lesser sentence on the basis that it was not “illegal in Cayman to use corporal punishment” on children, Justice Michael Wood pointed out the law does not permit a parent to break a child’s arm. The judge said that Jackson cannot have believed that when she beat her child so hard that the broom broke that she was not causing harm to the boy.
The court heard that Jackson beat her son last summer when she became angry because he would not obey an instruction. She first chased the boy with a belt but he had managed to dodge the worst of those blows, so she added a broom to her arsenal of weapons to assault the child. She then proceed to strike the boy so much and so hard that the broom broke but she continued to assault him with the broken handle. The boy sustained cuts and bruises as well as the broken arm.
The judge said Jackson was “clearly reckless” in the punishment using two weapons. He said that when she continued to use the broom even after it broke, she must have appreciated the harm she was likely to cause her son. “You are a mother and you abused your position of trust,” the judge said. “He should have been able to look to you for protection, not be assaulted with weapons.”
Despite the severity of the offence, there were a number of mitigating factors, including her good character, the fact that as a widow she is the sole breadwinner for her three children, and her guilty pleas. The judge therefore suspended the sixteen-month jail term and ordered that Jackson work with the Department of Children and Family Services and take parenting classes. He also warned Jackson that if she commits any other offence, she will go to jail to serve this term.
There are a lot of parents who take out their anger/frustrations on their kids. Many adults want the kids to think/understand like grown ups but remain in a child’s place at the same time. You can’t have it both ways. I personally am a believer in spanking, but not to the extent where you bruise or shed blood and certainly not for menial reasons. This act of brutality by the mother deserves a jail sentence. Let this be a warning to all you moms/dads out there that love drawing for the belt and any other object to punish your kids. Control yourselves as it can go way too far as in this case.
She should be in jail. The emotional damage she has done to her son, and most likely her other children, is despicable. A suspended sentence based on her good character and because she’s a widow – she clearly does not have a good character and as the only surviving parent, she should be ashamed of herself!
She deserved to go to prison AND lose custody of not only this child but the other two as well.
Had I done to her what she did to her own child I would be sitting in Northward right now. Why the double standard? And does she not have a greater duty of care to her child than I to her?
Gender privilege perhaps?
Anyway, the stats regarding domestic and child abuse initiated and prolonged by women / wives / mothers are quite staggering – ESPECIALLY in single-parent households. (I understand the husband in this case is deceased.)
Yet, the standard starting point when it comes to custody hearing is “the mother is the assumed best option for the child”.
Ridiculous decision.
I’d love to know what instruction he would not obey to deserve that.
If anyone knows, do tell.
Omg!! Appalling behaviour! It would take a severe blow to break a 14 year old child’s arm. Just a suspended sentence??
That poor child would have been removed from her care as well as the other children immediately if she was in the UK. This is where the Child Protection Team in Cayman fall down. They certainly need leadership. Does it take a death of a child for something to be done?
That’s GBH not ABH! I hope the child has been placed with a loving caring family and taken away from that disgusting monster.
