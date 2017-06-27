Mother convicted over child beating

(CNS): A woman who beat her son so badly with a belt and a broom that she broke his arm was given a suspended sentence of sixteen months by a Grand Court judge, following her conviction Friday. Miriam Cruz de Jackson pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm but insisted she had not intended to hurt her child, even though she beat him so hard the broom she used as a weapon on her 14-year-old boy broke as well as his arm. Her lawyer argued that the injury was an accident during a “routine chastisement”.

But a judge found that what the woman did went “way beyond” reasonable punishment and described her assault on her child as a “deeply unpleasant offence”, as he ruled on the sentence.

While the defence had tried to argue for a lesser sentence on the basis that it was not “illegal in Cayman to use corporal punishment” on children, Justice Michael Wood pointed out the law does not permit a parent to break a child’s arm. The judge said that Jackson cannot have believed that when she beat her child so hard that the broom broke that she was not causing harm to the boy.

The court heard that Jackson beat her son last summer when she became angry because he would not obey an instruction. She first chased the boy with a belt but he had managed to dodge the worst of those blows, so she added a broom to her arsenal of weapons to assault the child. She then proceed to strike the boy so much and so hard that the broom broke but she continued to assault him with the broken handle. The boy sustained cuts and bruises as well as the broken arm.

The judge said Jackson was “clearly reckless” in the punishment using two weapons. He said that when she continued to use the broom even after it broke, she must have appreciated the harm she was likely to cause her son. “You are a mother and you abused your position of trust,” the judge said. “He should have been able to look to you for protection, not be assaulted with weapons.”

Despite the severity of the offence, there were a number of mitigating factors, including her good character, the fact that as a widow she is the sole breadwinner for her three children, and her guilty pleas. The judge therefore suspended the sixteen-month jail term and ordered that Jackson work with the Department of Children and Family Services and take parenting classes. He also warned Jackson that if she commits any other offence, she will go to jail to serve this term.

