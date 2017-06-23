Missing suspects landed illegally

(CNS): Garth Stewart (43) and Jerome Calbert (26), who fled after a drug bust in Hutlands, North Side, at the weekend, are believed to still be in the Cayman Islands illegally, police have said. The RCIPS has issued a public alert for assistance in tracking down the two Jamaican nationals, who are wanted in connection with a drug case and have been on the run since the raid on Sunday.

The RCIPS urged anyone who sees them to exercise extreme caution and not to approach the men but immediately call 911.

During the drug bust police recovered what they said was a large quantity of ganja from a shed. But despite the involvement of officers from the firearms and K-9 units, the Drugs and Serious Crimes Task Force and the police helicopter, the men managed to escape.

Anonymous tips regarding the whereabouts of either Stewart or Calbert can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police