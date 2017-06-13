Top traffic cop in car smash arrested

(CNS) UPDATED: The senior police officer involved in a crash on Saturday near Hurley’s Roundabout who fled the scene has been tracked down and arrested. The RCIPS stated Tuesday that the 53-year-old police inspector, has been bailed and suspended from duty. CNS has learned that the officer is the former head of the traffic unit, Adrian Barnett. Officials said he had been found on Monday afternoon and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, following a search that began after an apparently minor collision.

Barnett was driving a white Pontiac SUV, which reportedly rear-ended a silver Land Rover, and then apparently left the scene. The RCIPS said that no one was hurt in the incident but have not indicated why Barnett fled.

In the past the traffic inspector was often a vocal advocate for road safety and better driving. Commenting in early 2016 about the very high death toll on Cayman’s roads the year before Barnett had said that “…the fact is that drinking and driving, speeding, and the general failure of drivers to pay adequate attention to what they’re doing continue to be the main causes of fatal accidents.”

Category: Crime, Police