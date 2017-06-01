Ministries to be reshaped and named next week

(CNS): With a new line-up on his front bench after a week of wrangling to form a coalition government, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that all the details of the new Cabinet positions will be revealed next week. It is certain, however, that Roy McTaggart will take over the reins of Marco Archer’s finance and economics ministry, while McLaughlin himself will be dropping the health portfolio, retaining home affairs and adding financial services to his workload. Moses Kirkconnell will be retaining tourism and Tara Rivers is expected to keep education and employment. But there could be more changes ahead.

While Joey Hew is tipped to pick up health and environmental health from the premier, including the massive national waste-management project, it is not clear how the rest of the major ministries will be divided between Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Dwayne Seymour. It is understood that there will be some realignment and shuffling around of some of the departments to reshape ministries.

All five of the government backbenchers — Bernie Bush and Capt. Eugene Ebanks from the CDP, Barbara Connolly and David Wight from the PPM and Independent MLA Austin Harris — are expected to take up councillor positions to support the ministers.

There is no indication, however, what will happen to the environment portfolio, which has been been handled over the last four years by Wayne Panton, widely thought of as the first environment minister with both a passion for the subject matter and an understanding of the science behind the issues. In the past, the environment has often just been randomly tagged on to ministries and there is a danger of that happening again.

Following the elections, Panton was one of three PPM ministers who lost to Independents. He was beaten in Newlands by just 15 votes by Alva Suckoo, who has become a vocal critic of the National Conservation Law, which was steered through the Legislative Assembly by Panton in an historic unanimous vote in 2013.

Suckoo and his colleagues on the opposition benches no longer support the law and spoke about repealing it on the campaign trail. Some members of the current government have also indicated that they do not support further environmental protections.

Whoever takes the environment portfolio will have two major fights on their hands as soon as they take up their Cabinet seat.

The first and most important, because of its widespread impact and desperate need, is the decision to enhance the marine parks, but with a coalition government that includes new members opposed to the expansion and some reticence on the part of PPM members already, it will require a minister with a real commitment to environmental issues to secure Cabinet backing.

The second fight will be saving Seven Mile Beach from the bulldozer. The Dart Group has indicated that their application for a coastal works licence to dig up beachrock on its land north of the Kimpton hotel is a deal breaker for a new hotel. But the National Conservation Council has given the idea an emphatic thumbs down for a catalogue of reasons and has advised Cabinet not to issue the licence until an EIA has been conducted.

Whoever takes the up the charge for the environment will need to persuade Cabinet to support that recommendation before the developer is allowed to dig up over 8,000 cubic yards of beach setting what many believe would be a disastrous precedent.

Another challenging area for a new minister will be the community affairs portfolio, including the management of social welfare and the Needs Assessment Unit. A shortage of resources, criticisms of management and increasing demand will put whoever has that ministry in the spotlight of expectations.

Osbourne Bodden, who previously had this portfolio, lost his Bodden Town East seat to Dwayne Seymour, possibly in part as a result of his failure to get to grips with the problems in that ministry. If Seymour takes over from him, he will be faced with the daunting task of reforming social welfare, which was started but barely got off the ground under Bodden.

Meanwhile, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is likely to take over some of the ministerial responsibilities once held by Kurt Tibbetts, as she has held the planning and infrastructure portfolios in a previous administration. If the former speaker takes up that ministerial bundle, one of her immediate challenges will be to address the significant conflicts of interest around the planning board, which continue to cause enormous public disquiet, and to get the much-needed review of the national development plan started.

