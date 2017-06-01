Ministries to be reshaped and named next week
(CNS): With a new line-up on his front bench after a week of wrangling to form a coalition government, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that all the details of the new Cabinet positions will be revealed next week. It is certain, however, that Roy McTaggart will take over the reins of Marco Archer’s finance and economics ministry, while McLaughlin himself will be dropping the health portfolio, retaining home affairs and adding financial services to his workload. Moses Kirkconnell will be retaining tourism and Tara Rivers is expected to keep education and employment. But there could be more changes ahead.
While Joey Hew is tipped to pick up health and environmental health from the premier, including the massive national waste-management project, it is not clear how the rest of the major ministries will be divided between Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Dwayne Seymour. It is understood that there will be some realignment and shuffling around of some of the departments to reshape ministries.
All five of the government backbenchers — Bernie Bush and Capt. Eugene Ebanks from the CDP, Barbara Connolly and David Wight from the PPM and Independent MLA Austin Harris — are expected to take up councillor positions to support the ministers.
There is no indication, however, what will happen to the environment portfolio, which has been been handled over the last four years by Wayne Panton, widely thought of as the first environment minister with both a passion for the subject matter and an understanding of the science behind the issues. In the past, the environment has often just been randomly tagged on to ministries and there is a danger of that happening again.
Following the elections, Panton was one of three PPM ministers who lost to Independents. He was beaten in Newlands by just 15 votes by Alva Suckoo, who has become a vocal critic of the National Conservation Law, which was steered through the Legislative Assembly by Panton in an historic unanimous vote in 2013.
Suckoo and his colleagues on the opposition benches no longer support the law and spoke about repealing it on the campaign trail. Some members of the current government have also indicated that they do not support further environmental protections.
Whoever takes the environment portfolio will have two major fights on their hands as soon as they take up their Cabinet seat.
The first and most important, because of its widespread impact and desperate need, is the decision to enhance the marine parks, but with a coalition government that includes new members opposed to the expansion and some reticence on the part of PPM members already, it will require a minister with a real commitment to environmental issues to secure Cabinet backing.
The second fight will be saving Seven Mile Beach from the bulldozer. The Dart Group has indicated that their application for a coastal works licence to dig up beachrock on its land north of the Kimpton hotel is a deal breaker for a new hotel. But the National Conservation Council has given the idea an emphatic thumbs down for a catalogue of reasons and has advised Cabinet not to issue the licence until an EIA has been conducted.
Whoever takes the up the charge for the environment will need to persuade Cabinet to support that recommendation before the developer is allowed to dig up over 8,000 cubic yards of beach setting what many believe would be a disastrous precedent.
Another challenging area for a new minister will be the community affairs portfolio, including the management of social welfare and the Needs Assessment Unit. A shortage of resources, criticisms of management and increasing demand will put whoever has that ministry in the spotlight of expectations.
Osbourne Bodden, who previously had this portfolio, lost his Bodden Town East seat to Dwayne Seymour, possibly in part as a result of his failure to get to grips with the problems in that ministry. If Seymour takes over from him, he will be faced with the daunting task of reforming social welfare, which was started but barely got off the ground under Bodden.
Meanwhile, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is likely to take over some of the ministerial responsibilities once held by Kurt Tibbetts, as she has held the planning and infrastructure portfolios in a previous administration. If the former speaker takes up that ministerial bundle, one of her immediate challenges will be to address the significant conflicts of interest around the planning board, which continue to cause enormous public disquiet, and to get the much-needed review of the national development plan started.
Category: Politics
Alden please don’t give Tara back education and labor. She had 4 years and all she did with
both was make a big mess. Don’t play with our childrens’ lives just to make Tara try to get it right. Not to mention labor, Caymanians willdie wigh another four years under her. It you want this government to succeed don’t give her these 2 ministries, the people will continue to suffer and more bad exam results swept under the carpet
9
0
Ozzie, honestly Sir you need to do better. No one is perfect and you just come across as very abrasive and rude. I am not going to explain your past missteps but truly hope for you a peaceful retirement from political life. Have some honest discussions with your family and close friends and you will discover some truths about yourself. God bless you Man!
4
1
“Can you imagine an Independent Cayman Islands with these types of Stooges!
The poor confused voters in BTW and other districts were duped.
How the hell can you ask for your neighbors votes with no National Manifesto and a possible Leader of your group?
THIS IS A PROMISE; Anyone who come within the boundaries of my house and claim to be an “Independent”; Will be severely whipped with the Cow Cod now patiently waiting. You deceivers and liars…”
4
1
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Mr. Premier. The country is BEGGING you to NOT give Tara education and/or Labour. We have suffered enough and need someone with new ideas, ideals and knowledge.
10
0
Thankfully, Ozzie Bodden is not in Government anymore! That is on self centered individual, for lack of better words. He was collecting a big salary for doing NOTHING! All he was good at was bragging.
12
5
I’m worried about Dwayne in Community Affairs, I think it will be a free for all and a lot of political interference
13
3
Am worried about Mr.Seymour for any position!!!!!
0
0
What about the Billion-dollar plus unfunded healthcare and pensions liabilities? Where are those on the priority list?
10
1
O’Connor will fight to get planning and PWD, she is doing a pool on the bluff,and she has to make shore it gets finished.
9
5
So now we are going to restructure ministries and government departments, with the attendant costs and confusion – and now doubt further expansion of the civil service – so Alden has ministerial titles to give to people in exchange for their support. Sigh.
3
8
the ministries get restructured after every election (at least as long as the 50 years I’ve been alive). the different ministers have different skills and interests and its a matter of aligning things in the most practical way.
6
1
Wait a minute, did I read correctly ? The great Captain Whogene will now become a Councillor ?
In the past 16 years that he has been an MLA – the North Sound Watersport Operators have got “absolutely no representation” from the great captain, who if anything that he should be capable of doing, is representing the Watersports Sector. So now, he is promoted to be a Councillor to a Minister in Government ?
I’m very sorry for the Minister who will be depending on him to help out……. but I’m sure rice, coffee, sugar and creme will not stop at Christmas time in West Bay.
Imagine, if I hand out about $5,000 CI per year for the above and receive about $95,000 CI profit and with a fat pension, (double dipping) how can you go wrong ? What a great deal the the captain has been receiving in the past 16 years and four more years to go.
15
2
What continues to cause enormous public disquiet is the marrying of Tara Rivers name with the misnistry of education!
21
10
Misnistry, eh! You’re so close! It’s the misery of education! We’ll, it would be under her again!
0
0
Miss you already Wayne Panton; good man.
Who will really take his place?
29
4
Roy pls hire Marco Archer as an advisor to finance ministry. That is one government salary I am willing to pay with my tax dollars.
24
4
You mean all of that $1 you’ve paid?
0
4
if i were marco i would go make a ton of money in the private sector. then when GTC wakes up and beg him to come back he can say “unna kiss my rich black ass!”
he of course has way more class than i do, so that will never happen.
how about moving ken jefferson out and making marco financial secretary?
4
0
Roy managed a Big 4 I am sure he doesn’t need any advice from Marco. He is quite capable.
5
2