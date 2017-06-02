Miller seeks to put Caymanians in control

(CNS): The new opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, has committed to leading the opposition benches by example and said he would seek consensus in decision-making. He also committed to working with the premier to ensure Caymanians could participate fully in the economy and put them back in control, as he pledged that his opposition would be respectful and constructive. “We will not always agree on what is best for Caymanians but I pledge to carry out my duty with full respect,” Miller told Premier Alden McLaughlin, as he congratulated him on his achievement in becoming premier for the second time.

Miller struck a conciliatory note during the afternoon session in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday, as he led the first speeches of the new parliament in the adjournment debate usually reserved for newcomers. However, he also spelled out his policy position in seeking to put Caymanians back in control of the local economy.

He said there were many lessons coming out of the elections, as Caymanians were demanding something different. The North Side representative made it clear his views and policy position remained the same when he said he could remember a time when Caymanians owned everything. It was time to re-commit to restoring “the Christian values, ethics and morals that delivered the Cayman economic miracle,” Miller told his colleagues in his first address as the opposition leader.

“It is time to break the shackles of the mighty dollar, relieve our oppressed people of the heavy burdens and restore hope, justice and opportunity for Caymanians,” he said, as he asked everyone to do the right things for the right reasons.

Miller scraped through to the LA this time by just 20 votes after two previous terms of taking more than 60% of the vote in the North Side race, but he is likely to be a formidable opponent for McLaughlin on the floor of the LA. Known for being one of the more articulate and succinct speakers, he also pays attention to detail and rarely opposes without having a some kind of considered alternative to offer.

Likely to be his last term before he retires from politics, Miller may have taken a conciliatory note for the Swearing-in Day but he could prove to be an effective check on the executive, and given the precarious nature of the government coalition, he will be looking for chinks to exploit in the line-up.

Although he leads an opposition bench made up of three of his colleagues from the ‘eastern alliance’ independents, Kenneth Bryan and Chris Saunders both ran on different policy platforms to that group. It will now be up to Miller to bring those two along to create a united front if he is to successfully undermine government policy or even bring down the coalition.

