Miller seeks to put Caymanians in control
(CNS): The new opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, has committed to leading the opposition benches by example and said he would seek consensus in decision-making. He also committed to working with the premier to ensure Caymanians could participate fully in the economy and put them back in control, as he pledged that his opposition would be respectful and constructive. “We will not always agree on what is best for Caymanians but I pledge to carry out my duty with full respect,” Miller told Premier Alden McLaughlin, as he congratulated him on his achievement in becoming premier for the second time.
Miller struck a conciliatory note during the afternoon session in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday, as he led the first speeches of the new parliament in the adjournment debate usually reserved for newcomers. However, he also spelled out his policy position in seeking to put Caymanians back in control of the local economy.
He said there were many lessons coming out of the elections, as Caymanians were demanding something different. The North Side representative made it clear his views and policy position remained the same when he said he could remember a time when Caymanians owned everything. It was time to re-commit to restoring “the Christian values, ethics and morals that delivered the Cayman economic miracle,” Miller told his colleagues in his first address as the opposition leader.
“It is time to break the shackles of the mighty dollar, relieve our oppressed people of the heavy burdens and restore hope, justice and opportunity for Caymanians,” he said, as he asked everyone to do the right things for the right reasons.
Miller scraped through to the LA this time by just 20 votes after two previous terms of taking more than 60% of the vote in the North Side race, but he is likely to be a formidable opponent for McLaughlin on the floor of the LA. Known for being one of the more articulate and succinct speakers, he also pays attention to detail and rarely opposes without having a some kind of considered alternative to offer.
Likely to be his last term before he retires from politics, Miller may have taken a conciliatory note for the Swearing-in Day but he could prove to be an effective check on the executive, and given the precarious nature of the government coalition, he will be looking for chinks to exploit in the line-up.
Although he leads an opposition bench made up of three of his colleagues from the ‘eastern alliance’ independents, Kenneth Bryan and Chris Saunders both ran on different policy platforms to that group. It will now be up to Miller to bring those two along to create a united front if he is to successfully undermine government policy or even bring down the coalition.
Category: Politics
It wasn’t stolen from Caymanians, we sold out Ezzy. With hard work and dedication hopefully the younger generations can EARN it back!
It WAS all yours till you embraced the devil dollar and sold yourselves to Capitalism. Good luck returning Cayman to its christian values as I have only experienced a lot of religion but not much christian values. Your most vulnerable, those with mental illness, the sick, the young and the old are sidelined. What sort of country allows private healthcare to be a barrier to medical treatment for its own people?
I agree, it will be a formidable task to restore the country, but not an impossible one. Former minister Marco Archer did say something that got my attention (and gave me some hope!) in connection to healthcare when he alluded to the government adopting a practice that just about every developed country in the world has, namely making it compulsory for everyone to contribute to a government administered healthcare system. I paid 3% of my salary for universal healthcare in the U.K. That included everything including all prescription drugs. That’s $150 out of a $5,000 monthly paycheck, folks, leaving me with more than enough to buy private healthcare should I choose to. “Well, you’d sure need to because you’ll probably die awaiting that operation!” I can anticipate the frantic response. Don’t believe that baloney put out by the private sector, it’s absolute rubbish. They will perpetuate all manner of untruths to maintain their stranglehold on the populations healthcare spending, and if you don’t believe me, boy, have I got a great deal on a certain bridge in London (England)!
Miller is a true cayman hero. He will stop the dollar from its evil influence on Caymanians. He will stop Caymans from using US medical resouirces, US educational input, or having to travel to Miami for US products. Finally a person who will be able to provide higher quality subsititutes. I believe everything about Miller is caymanian. His house does not have one product that is from the US, he drives a car that is not from the US, and he never vacations in the US. His family relation do not mix blood with foreigners. Finally a true Cayman born who is not a parasite on other nations. Put caymanians in control, and we will build our own factories to produce everything we need without outside help.
Everyone needs to try to find out how to get our people motivated to WORK and improve themselves. Gifting a job is not going to be sustainable. Take a job that you can do and work hard. Be consistent, improve and move up to better opportunities. There is no secret.
Just enforce the Local Companies Control Law. It is easy. Get rid of fronting and confiscate the profits from those who have engaged in it. Ezzard, ask the Premier why there has been no prosecution for more than 20 years. Does he believe that Caymanians really own 60% of all the businesses?
This is SO true….under the rug we go!
Totally agree with you. They do on paper but actually not in reality, sad but true!!!!!
We surely have Caymanians in control of the Immigration Dept., and what has happened?.
What a loss if Cayman loses Ezzard Miller’s representation. He and Arden Mclean were government’s best watchdogs ever! They would always bark when they smelt a rat. If Ezzard goes who knows what partisan mischief. Like its said, “when the cats away the mice will play” :/
Ezzard Miller: “It is time to break the shackles of the mighty dollar, relieve our oppressed people of the heavy burdens and restore hope, justice and opportunity for Caymanians”
In other words, Miller is a no- nonsense character. He will probably stand as one of Cayman’s best Opposition Leaders. I think he will represent average Caymanians well 👉
