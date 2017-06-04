McLean paints pessimistic picture of Cayman

(CNS): Arden McLean, the independent member for East End, painted a pessimistic picture for the country’s future as he joined in the maiden speeches debate in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday. McLean, who is embarking on his fifth term said the country was “at war against a system of violence and hatred” with people at the bottom, weakened by the greed of some and the failure of politicians to make hard choices. He said the new government must now address the widening gap between the haves and have-nots as Caymanains are falling through the cracks.

McLean was also scathing about the election campaign, and made allegations about special interest and the problems relating to campaign financing, which he said must be addressed. He described that situation as “nauseating”. as he called for reform.

Despite being accused of being the main stumbling block in the talks after the election to arrive at a government to reflect the vote, he said he would not at that time talk about his role in that post-election uncertainty but that the story would be told sometime in the future.

Having being tipped to be the opposition leader after the government was settled, McLean has not taken up any formal role in the parliament and will only sit on the Register of Interests Committee and the opposition backbench.

But McLean made it clear that he will be pressing government on what he believes has placed the country in the “midst of a crisis”. He said social service programmes were underfunded and understaffed and people were not getting the help they needed, especially the elderly. He said that Caymanians had lost homes, jobs and business, and that the education system was failing students while the immigration system was in shambles.

He suggested that government policy was benefiting only a few with “outdated and unconstitutional laws” making life even worse for Caymanians. He said the government must demonstrate the necessary compassion and not cater to just fat cats.

His colleague who ran on the eastern alliance platform, Alva Suckoo, confirmed that he would be serving alongside Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller as his deputy on the opposition front benches. He described the uncertainty in the wake of the election result and the ensuing horsetrading as “tense” and said he understood “the anxiety and stress” the public may have felt as they “had no idea what was going on”.

He said it was not the time to talk about what went wrong with the negotiations, which appeared to still be niggling some members of the opposition benches, as he said it was now “all behind us”.

But Suckoo added that the country was still divided, as he pointed to the tough fight he had to win the Newlands seat. The focus now, he suggested, had to be on bringing people back together. He said he would support the good things government brought to the parliament and ensure the opposition puts constructive policies forward as well.

Suckoo outlined the many problems he saw in education and labour but said people voted for hope and the government had to deliver.

See the entire proceedings in the LA Wednesday on CIGTV below:

