McLean paints pessimistic picture of Cayman
(CNS): Arden McLean, the independent member for East End, painted a pessimistic picture for the country’s future as he joined in the maiden speeches debate in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday. McLean, who is embarking on his fifth term said the country was “at war against a system of violence and hatred” with people at the bottom, weakened by the greed of some and the failure of politicians to make hard choices. He said the new government must now address the widening gap between the haves and have-nots as Caymanains are falling through the cracks.
McLean was also scathing about the election campaign, and made allegations about special interest and the problems relating to campaign financing, which he said must be addressed. He described that situation as “nauseating”. as he called for reform.
Despite being accused of being the main stumbling block in the talks after the election to arrive at a government to reflect the vote, he said he would not at that time talk about his role in that post-election uncertainty but that the story would be told sometime in the future.
Having being tipped to be the opposition leader after the government was settled, McLean has not taken up any formal role in the parliament and will only sit on the Register of Interests Committee and the opposition backbench.
But McLean made it clear that he will be pressing government on what he believes has placed the country in the “midst of a crisis”. He said social service programmes were underfunded and understaffed and people were not getting the help they needed, especially the elderly. He said that Caymanians had lost homes, jobs and business, and that the education system was failing students while the immigration system was in shambles.
He suggested that government policy was benefiting only a few with “outdated and unconstitutional laws” making life even worse for Caymanians. He said the government must demonstrate the necessary compassion and not cater to just fat cats.
His colleague who ran on the eastern alliance platform, Alva Suckoo, confirmed that he would be serving alongside Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller as his deputy on the opposition front benches. He described the uncertainty in the wake of the election result and the ensuing horsetrading as “tense” and said he understood “the anxiety and stress” the public may have felt as they “had no idea what was going on”.
He said it was not the time to talk about what went wrong with the negotiations, which appeared to still be niggling some members of the opposition benches, as he said it was now “all behind us”.
But Suckoo added that the country was still divided, as he pointed to the tough fight he had to win the Newlands seat. The focus now, he suggested, had to be on bringing people back together. He said he would support the good things government brought to the parliament and ensure the opposition puts constructive policies forward as well.
Suckoo outlined the many problems he saw in education and labour but said people voted for hope and the government had to deliver.
See the entire proceedings in the LA Wednesday on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
All of this blah blah can be corrected if we have our children trained and ready for the workplace. I sent all my Caymanian children to Canada, Florida and Jamaica to university after they had completed their high school education here. All six of them have prominent jobs and are respected. They were hired on the first interview. Their Caymanian accent were not an hinderance, it was what was in their head, their certificates and their attitudes. Get our children properly trained and jobs will not be an issue and expats will not be their competitors.
4
0
Cayman is too wealthy for only expats (not all qualified, with advanced education as they want the locals to believe). From the ‘rich’ investors who need incentives for more, to the imported executives allowed to benefit over the people of these islands.
Look at the public, new arrivals can afford Audi, BMW, Jaguars and the likes to high priced cart of foods, that most local Caymanians could have purchased back in the 70s and 80s, with the same decent salary and opportunities, but not today.
We all should have benefited from decades talk of progress – opportunities handed to Expats/Work Permit holders. Talk about backward government policies.
3
0
Looking like a fool with his pants on his head.
6
1
Can we simply say, “Welcome to Bodden Town, Enjoy your Stay” to our go-east visitors, rather than startle our guests with horrifyingly realistic gallows and execution nooses on one of the Ivan-derelicted houses just after Manse Rd? When will Halloween be over? Can somebody please take those down now? Those are current and recurring symbols of execution, horror, tyranny in many places we should be grateful we are far away from. It’s not cute or ironic – just insensitive. Clearly something broken in Tourism Ministry and District representation for those to have stayed up for almost 15 years.
28
1
Dereliction of duty is a hallmark of government management. Check out the abandoned cars that have been in the airport long term parking lot for years.
12
0
Perfect place for a dump.
0
0
Nothing will happen with them until a rich developer wants to buy the surrounding properties just like Mr. Hurlstone’s house at the top of Walkers Rd.
0
0
I do tours through Bodden Town and have told tourists that people were hung during Pirate days in the past. That we have a celebration of Pirates week and please come back to this District for the celebrations. They seem to enjoy the mystery and the excitement of coming back to enjoy the celebrations.
Can we all sleep better knowing that the biggest Hollywood cinema picture is still “Dead men tells no tales”.
0
0
I have so so much respect for Arden. He is one of the only honest, incorruptible politicians left on this earth. He speaks the truth without dressing things up- I think his honesty and direct approach is a breath of fresh air. He would have made an incredible Premier and under his rule Caymanians would have truly come first. I wish him all the very best, he is an honest man and I appreciate his efforts!
18
45
I know you are dreaming lol.
7
3
I agree- he would have really cleaned up the country and the special interest groups couldn’t have bought him. Such a shame we ended up with the government we have now
8
14
“If you’re not a part of the solution, you’re a part of the problem”.
What solutions has Arden proposed to any of these issues and in what form? Has he put forward any private members motions or white papers? Or has he just sat barking from the opposition back benches? Because literally anyone could have done the latter.
57
6
he did indeed put forward private members motions – remember the no confidence motion in the previous cop and the motion on the LPB? his delivery is always a distraction but look past that and his content is meaningful
0
4
He is a very unpleasant man. I have tried to say hello to him several times and he never acknowledges people. Especially if he perceives them as driftwood.
44
5
I had a similar experience with Alden shortly after he became Premier after the last election.
1
0
Arden as a member of government you are responsible for the current state of the country. Trying to pretend you are not responsible for the demise of the country is dishonest. You have been involved up to your neck and not cannot point fingers.
73
6
To listen to Arden he is the hero of every story. If you were to take him at face value he is the bravest and greatest politician in the world. I did this I would of that, that would never of happened if I were there.
However if you have been in the room with him and then listen to his version afterword you know that his words are at best stretched, more likely false.
His words and (limited) actions are truly full of sound and fury but signifying nothing.
62
3
You deserve an award for speaking the truth
2
0
And the answer is NOT positive discrimination for Caymanians, which promotes an entitlement attitude( “you have to give me the job I’m Caymanian”; gives them so much legislative protection (I’m going to labour board”)employers are scared off employing them, which make them LESS employable that an expatriate (most employers would pay the cheap price of a work permit for the flexibility of letting a poor employee go after 1-year by simply not renewing the permit). It has been shown time-and-time-gain across the globe that positive discrimination does NOT benefit those who are discriminated for. Government must realise that positive discrimination for Caymanians is NOT the answer to decades of failing to provide good primary and tertiary education for young Caymanians.
48
5
It is their country the should be entitled…all else being equal they should get any job they are capable of doing.
11
1
I think that this is first time that Arden has said anything that makes sense in his political career.
10
35
Arden tries to lead by fear. He respects no one but demands respect. Same as Bernie who showed his disrespect for our Governor that he turned his head while shaking her hand at the swearing in. Phatheic
Arden and Bernie you guys are finished. I agree. Pack up.
88
10
Well at least he shook her hand. Arden, Ezzard and Chris did not even shake her hand.
So unprofessional and uncouth. You don’t have to respect the person but respect the office!
5
0
Arden – in private sector, years of service does not necessrily make you a good manager. Similarly, there is no credit for years of service when it comes to being Premier. It does not matter how long you have been elected. to be Premier is to lead and to represent. Note I said, lead. To inspire. To motivate. To organize. Your aggressive approach to handling people to demand action might work for some but generally that leadership style is ineffective. The next obligation is to represent us on the word stage. That ignaramous tone you take with every conversation that you have would have killed us abroad. You always look like you need to fix your face. I think politics has taken the best of you now and you are getting more weary by the week. You seem utterly miserable and more discontent than the average Caymanian you claim to be fighting for. Maybe you heard wrong?! Maybe you worse off than us?? You look it!! Perhaps you should come to private sector – we might not have your nice salary but we sure as hell having a better quality of life than you!! Lighten up. You going make yourself stroke.
99
8
What a bitter man
93
6
This speech explains why he went from Premier elect to back back bench in the opposition.
Sorry Arden start packing along with Bernie,Anthony and Kenneth.
94
7
From disgusted East Ender.
We are tired of Arden’s embarrassment to us in East End. All he can do is bark , bark, bark. He is so stupid that he glorifies himself for the mess he caused in the government . He is nothing but a trouble make and wants to lead. First of all you have to be a follower before you can lead. He is nothing short of a disgrace to the People of East End. Yes he has those who drinks his fool fool kool aides. Second Jim jones.
83
11
My respect to you Mr McLean but you had a golden opportunity to make a change and through the baby out with the bath water. I know you must have had some sleepless nights thinking about how it could be different but your stubbornness and selfishness derailed what could have been. Nevertheless,much love.
39
5
Poor old Suckoo spending his last four years aligning with the angry men from the East. What a waste.
47
7
Of course, Arden and Alva don’t want to talk about what happened…smh
48
5
Honesty from McLean once again!
12
32
But no integrity. Figures.
9
4
Increasing social program funding is NOT the answer. Making people take account of their situation and what THEY can do about it is a much better proposition. Relying on someone else or government will only slightly delay the inevitable failure. Education is the only solution. Be it changing your skills or young persons accepting that without as much education as they can handle, they are bound to fail to be able to look after themselves. Secondly, creating dependents without the means to provide will also lead to failure for you & the dependent(s).
57
1
what you don’t understand is that there will always be gardeners, helpers and people picking up your garbage.
Their income limits their health insurance to the 196 a month package.
I can give you names of people that are sick and can’t really work because their insurer refuses to pay for an mri or specific medicine. They will literally die because of the greed of these companies, the lack of interest of politicians and your ignorance.
THESE are the people we are talking about.
21
8
There are virtually no Caymanian gardeners, helpers or garbage collectors. It would be a rare politician indeed who is interested in the plight of the Jamaicans, Filipinos and other foreign nationals who perform these roles in Cayman.
49
4
I understand very well. However, to increase benefits to those whom REALLY need it, as you state, the funds need to be taken from those who should not be receiving because they are able to work for a living. Simply, they refuse to work at the level of their skills for the pay that commands and to improve their skills so that they can increase their pay.
8
1
2;45 pm, we agree with you, healthly young/middle age people should be working and not relaying on others. Also the seamen benefits should be for Caymanians seamen only, not for those that never went to sea or went for a few weeks/months and a lot of expats are getting the benefits that was not Caymanians when or if they ever went to sea, this needs to stop , so the Caymanian seamen that went to work on ships for 10 years or more and sent their money back home here to help build these islaads and is over 70 years old can get a raise.
2
0
Hear Hear! If you are over 65 and you need meals-on-wheals, medical care, church home visits, and community support then I agree 100%. If you dropped out of school and have children out of boredom and ignorance: DO NOT ask for me to give you one dime!
Yes, Immigration and Vocational skills are hand-in-hand failing our young people and unemployed, but giving ANY money to able-body teens and adults only fuels the problem! Offer free day care and meals, but go get a job as a hairdresser, a cleaner, a taxi driver, a shop-girl:ALL these jobs should be CI only and give a living wage not a minimum wage (You Fat-Cats!) I’m tired of illiterate slave labor in gas stations and shops….NWDA failed us. Immigration enforcement fails us- Give a man a job and watch the crime rate go down = simple.
23
4
So you wish to have a gas pump jockey with an honours degree from Cambridge? Now that would be a headline…. “only Cambridge Graduates need apply”
1
5
The truth is that this pessimistic view of Cayman benefits only the likes of Arden, Ezzard etc. Yes, there are issues that need addressing, as there are in every single country in the world. But these fat cat politicians merely provoke and exploit for their own ends, to get elected and to get paid the big salary and to claim the (undeserved) pension.
Arden has a track record of failure, he has delivered the square root of nothing for his constituents, but it suits him to sit on the backbenches, unaccountable yet handsomely paid.
72
6