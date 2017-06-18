Marine warning in effect as storm brews

(CNS): UPDATED: A local marine warning was in effect Sunday as a tropical wave in the northwestern Caribbean impacted the Cayman Islands. The National Hurricane Centre was calling for a 90% chance of a tropical storm forming over the next five days as the broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean. moving northwestward. produced rain and thunderstorms. Regardless of the development, the NHC warned of heavy rains over the Cayman Islands over the next few days. Cayman’s own national weather centre said scattered showers and fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas were expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours.

“Models are projecting 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall over the next 24 hours, with intense occasional downpours associated with thunderstorms,” local weather experts stated.

“The intensity of these downpours will increase the potential of flooding of low-lying areas. Residents in these areas should take precautionary measures to prevent any damages. Winds are expected to come from the Southeast with speeds of 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts expected especially in and around thunderstorms. Seas are expected to be very rough with wave heights of 7 to 9 feet with possible swells on the on the south coast. A marine warning is in effect for today, and a small craft warning is likely to be in effect for Monday,” the weather service added.

Category: Local News