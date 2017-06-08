Man bites cop in drug arrest

(CNS): A police officer has been treated and released from hospital after he was bitten by a suspect during an arrest relating to drug offences. The police were called to a bar on the West Bay Road just before one o’clock on Thursday after reports that a man was selling drugs in the parking lot. When the police arrived, they spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect and searched him. He was arrested after a small amount of ganja was found on him.

But as the arresting officer attempted to handcuff the man, he began to resist arrest, struggling with officers in “an aggressive and combative manner”.

The RCIPS said that during the struggle he bit one officer on the arm and damaged police gear, but that he was ultimately subdued and arrested for damage to property as well as possession of ganja.

After searching the man’s vehicle, police found more ganja was recovered. He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug (ganja) with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody.

