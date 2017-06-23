‘Lifer’ sent to UK under 19th century law
(CNS): A man serving a 34-year life term for the murder of Jason Powery in a gang-related shooting outside a George Town bar in 2015 has been transfer from HMP Northward to an undisclosed prison in the UK. Osbourne Douglas (30), who was convicted in May last year alongside his younger brother Justin Ramoon (25), was removed under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884, officials said on Thursday evening.
No details were given in a short statement from government about Douglas’ removal but CNS was able to confirm with his family that they had not been informed about the move.
Under the nineteenth century legislation there are a number of reasons why a prisoner would be transferred between the British Overseas Territories or to the UK, including for their own safety or that of others.
The statement issued yesterday night from government said:
“This evening, 22 June 2017, a prisoner was transported to the United Kingdom under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884. The prisoner will be housed by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service until further notice. This removal was authorised by the UK and Cayman Islands Governments in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands.”
Police have always alleged that Douglas was a leading gang member who was considered particularly dangerous. He has been in HMP Northward since his arrest more than two years ago, serving time alongside other rival gang members and suspected leaders. It is not clear what triggered his removal this week, how long the transfer process was in the works between the British and Cayman authorities, or whether Douglas has gone voluntarily.
Douglas was convicted of murder with his brother in a joint enterprise following a judge alone trial. But in the crown’s case, Douglas did not pull the trigger. During the trial, based on eye-witness evidence, the prosecutors said Douglas had given the gun to his brother, who shot Powery in what was described as an execution-style killing, and then had acted as the getaway driver.
Good to see that fine colonial legislation still works so well.
0
0
LOL, it’s not going to be any easy ride for him. I’ve had some experience of visiting prisons in the UK and lived with a partner who worked in a maximum security facility. He may be a top dog in Northward but they’ll eat him alive if he tries anything over there. My advice to him – get a copy of the Koran and start to learn it by heart because that’s the only thing that’ll save your ass.
0
0
What a waste of money, it costs 100,000 dollars a year to send him there, should have just sent him to Jamaica or Cuba and offered 25k pa.
Plus he’s closer to his family LMAO!
17
14
You got your numbers wrong. It cost CI$42,000 a year per prisoner there compared to CI$70,000 Here. That’s a $28,000 savings. I figure we send about 100 of them there and use that 2.8 million dollar savings to push into childhood development to keep our future generation from going down the same road.
51
1
You want to save the future?
Legalize abortion in Cayman for starters.
Children having children…..bad, bad, bad.
People having kids who can’t afford to….both a strain on Government and society.
29
11
Before we go down the abortion road I would rather we sterilize the deadbeat fathers and mothers who keep breeding with no means to support a family!
28
0
hear! hear!
0
0
Sterilize, castrate those who are producing unwanted children who are now the criminals of today and the future.
Reduce the dependency on givernment providing for them and their products.
0
0
Or how about parents actually doing their jobs and teaching their children of consequences of such actions.
0
0
We would CIG tell the family. Did he give the family of his victim advance notice.
0
0
I have a better idea that would cost the Cayman Islands tax payers a whole lot less money to house a dangerous criminal like him.
Sign a contact with the Honduras Government who would love to earn some of our foreign currency, by accommodating a prisoner(s) of his caliber. Send him to “El Pozo” aka “The Well”- which is located in Santa Barbara on the northern coast of Honduras close to Guatemala.
If you send him there for about 5 -10 years and he does come back, he will return like a “tamed pussy cat” or be like “Mary’s gentle baby lamb” whose fleece was white as snow !!
27
5
10:29am that would solve all of our criminal problems.
0
0
Or come back with ties to South American gangs.
0
0
Wow! That’s the way to do it! Someone should get employee of the month for this.
19
3
Come on CNS why mention the legislation. This is the best news we have heard in a long time. This transfer sends all the right signals to criminals.
25
1
Maybe they should send all non-Cayman Nationals home!
Osborne Douglas was no more dangerous than Sheldon Brown. Why didnt they send him?
13
6
Exactly
5
1
More violent criminals serving time in Northward should be also sent to a real prison in the U.K. This may also act as somewhat of a deterrent to those living the gang & violence life on our shores & prevent them manipulating the street puppets, from jail. Finally, they will get a real taste of the criminal justice system. Also while they are booking seats on flights, what about financial crime convicts too ? They have ultimately also engaged in crime against the U.K. even if in absence from it.
11
1
Why is the date of the statue in question relevant?
12
2
A real prison environment! perhaps CIG should utilize this procedure for all our criminals who are doing life or long sentences, especially for violent crimes. Teach them a good lesson while they learn a British accent. Blimey!
37
2
Maybe we should send all violent criminals to an off-site prison and pay them a holding fee.
45
3
Keep the money in Cayman. Make Cayman Brac a prison colony.
6
11
Idiot
0
0