‘Lifer’ sent to UK under 19th century law

(CNS): A man serving a 34-year life term for the murder of Jason Powery in a gang-related shooting outside a George Town bar in 2015 has been transfer from HMP Northward to an undisclosed prison in the UK. Osbourne Douglas (30), who was convicted in May last year alongside his younger brother Justin Ramoon (25), was removed under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884, officials said on Thursday evening.

No details were given in a short statement from government about Douglas’ removal but CNS was able to confirm with his family that they had not been informed about the move.

Under the nineteenth century legislation there are a number of reasons why a prisoner would be transferred between the British Overseas Territories or to the UK, including for their own safety or that of others.

The statement issued yesterday night from government said:

“This evening, 22 June 2017, a prisoner was transported to the United Kingdom under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884. The prisoner will be housed by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service until further notice. This removal was authorised by the UK and Cayman Islands Governments in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Police have always alleged that Douglas was a leading gang member who was considered particularly dangerous. He has been in HMP Northward since his arrest more than two years ago, serving time alongside other rival gang members and suspected leaders. It is not clear what triggered his removal this week, how long the transfer process was in the works between the British and Cayman authorities, or whether Douglas has gone voluntarily.

Douglas was convicted of murder with his brother in a joint enterprise following a judge alone trial. But in the crown’s case, Douglas did not pull the trigger. During the trial, based on eye-witness evidence, the prosecutors said Douglas had given the gun to his brother, who shot Powery in what was described as an execution-style killing, and then had acted as the getaway driver.

