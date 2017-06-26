LGBTI network welcomed into Commonwealth

(CNS): The Commonwealth Equality Network (TCEN) has become the first lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and/or intersex (LGBTI) organisation to be officially accredited by the Commonwealth. The NGO will now benefit from increased access to, participation in and information about Commonwealth matters and the accreditation sends a strong signal about the legitimate role LGBTI activists have in societies. TCEN is network of civil society organisations from 39 Commonwealth countries working to challenge inequality and end discrimination against LGBTI people.

Many of the TCEN organisations are based in countries, including here in the Caribbean, where LGBTI people face inequities and injustice. Thirty-six countries in the Commonwealth continue to criminalise consensual same-sex acts and in many others, LGBTI people experience discrimination and violence.

TCEN chairperson Rosanna Flamer-Caldera said, “Considering the process it takes, it is a small wonder and a great victory for TCEN to have been given accreditation.”

She added, “I look forward to the day when all countries within the Commonwealth adhere to the principles of human rights and equality enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter, safeguarding LGBTI rights and upholding freedom and equality for all.”

Caleb Orozco, Executive Director of the United Belize Advocacy Movement (UNIBAM), whose successful lawsuit resulted in Belize’s anti-homosexuality being law struck down in 2016, said, “Finally, Commonwealth governments have acknowledged that their LGBTI citizens’ dignity and rights are a part of democratic principles that should be at the policy table. As a citizen of the Commonwealth, it gives me hope that states will not leave totally the defence of rights to be the burden, alone, of individuals.”

In 2015, a group of TCEN members participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta, where a Barbadian activist became the first person to address Commonwealth foreign ministers on the lived reality of its LGBTI citizens.

TCEN said it will harness the momentum accreditation gives to continue the struggle for the dignity, equality and basic freedoms of all LGBTI people throughout the Commonwealth, particularly during next year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit hosted by the UK in April 2018.

