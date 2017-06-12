Lawyers blame ‘invisible hand’ in PR debacle

(CNS): With no further movement by the relevant board to begin hearing the backlog of stalled permanent residency applications, one local law firm representing many of the people whose applications are waiting to be heard have accused an “invisible hand” of continuing to stall the process. More than three months have passed since the regulations were adjusted to meet legal concerns about the point system, but with the exception of two cases that already reached the courts, no further PR grants have been made and the firm is inviting people to join a class action.

In what has now become a regular newsletter-style update to all of the applicants being represented by HSM, Nick Joseph a partner with the firm, said the immigration department has said that things were “still processing”, which Joseph said infers that the department is still a long way from even listing applications for hearing.

He said that in its latest response, the department said it was “working closely with the ministry to give effect to the way forward, and that applications will be dealt with in the order in which they were received”.

Joseph stated in the round-up email, “There seems to be an ‘invisible hand’ preventing progress. If that assumption is correct, whose it is, and where they sit, is yet to be understood or determined.”

He noted that the only applications being considered are those at the doorstep of the court-house. He said the firm was no longer encouraging restraint on that front and indicated that preparations were underway for class action for those interested at cut rates.

“We have repeatedly impressed on the authorities, and for some time, that for many of you the delays have long crossed the line as to what we consider to be lawful,” he said, raising concerns that there was no indication this was going to change.

“There is a nervousness expressed by some of you as to the consequences of taking on the government. I remain firmly of the view that in official circles there will be none. We are a country of laws that respects the rights of individuals including without regard to national origin,” Joseph added.

Pointing to the advantages of a class action, he said that there was “strength and increased anonymity in numbers” as well as “increased efficiency”. He added that if anyone who has been waiting for more than twelve months wants to “pursue remedy through the courts in unison with others, we are prepared to proceed”.

He said that only applicants confident of qualification under the points system who have been waiting for more than twelve months should consider court action,. The process, he said, starts with a “letter before action”, which he hoped would be “all that is necessary to spur consideration”.

While the issue has brought a backlash on social media from some Caymanians, Joseph pointed out that not dealing with these cases is detrimental for local workers as well, because “so long as an applicant for Permanent Residence is awaiting a determination of their application, no Caymanian has any opportunity to compete with them for employment. Expatriates are far from the only ones being harmed by the status quo.”

No cases have been heard by the board since the end of 2013, leaving some applicants waiting for more than three and a half years, creating a mounting catalogue of problems for them, including children reaching important threshold ages and applicants’ careers being on the line.

“Even without such considerations comes nagging uncertainty, and the seemingly irrational, unreasonable, disproportionate… 6-monthly blood checks and police record requirements, with associated expense and disruption.” he noted.

With no evidence that anything is happening and no requests from the authorities for updated information from any applicants, Joseph said that HSM does not know why the delays continue.

He highlighted specific problems some families face and suggested that processing applications in the order they were made is not be the best way to tackle the problem, even when the boards begin hearing applications again. He warned that this approach risks making very large numbers of currently up-to-date applications stale, compounding problems for qualified applicants.

Joseph said that “years of assurances that the wait would soon be over have unfortunately not come to fruition”, and warned, “We also regrettably cannot be confident that there will be no attempt to again amend the regulations and to do so in a manner which harms existing applicants.”

However, he said that changes that would disadvantage pending applications would be challenged in court.

Setting out the process for the class action, he said he hoped that letters warning the authorities of the intention to go to court should be enough “to spur consideration” of an application.

