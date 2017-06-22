Latest stolen car taken from school car park

(CNS): With cars now being stolen on an almost daily basis, the latest report from the police is that a white 1999, four-door Honda Civic, registration 161 406, was taken sometime before 4am today (Thursday 22 June) from outside Cayman Prep and High School off Walkers Road, George Town. The police are asking that if anyone has any information that could lead to the recovery of the car to call GTPS at 949-4222 or BTPS at 947-2220.

They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Category: Crime, Police