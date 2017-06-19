KPMG operating CIG whistleblower hotline overseas

(CNS): The Cayman islands government has contracted local consulting firm KPMG to operate a new whistleblowing hotline overseas to allow people to report fraud, corruption and conflicts relating to public sector or private sector entities and people doing business with government. Described by officials as “a vital step in implementation of the new Anti-Fraud Policy”, the service can be used by anyone in the Cayman Islands or overseas to report wrongdoing safely and anonymously.

The toll-free tip line number is 1-800-534-1111 and all calls will be monitored and answered overseas by KPMG-trained operators, officials said in a release.

The whistleblower hotline comes against the backdrop of other anti-fraud developments. Government officials said a code of business ethics and conduct policy is being developed, which was described as “a general guide to acceptable and appropriate behaviour for civil servants”.

The policy on offering and receiving hospitality, entertainment and gifts, as well as the records and information management standard, which governs records and information management and defines the manner and timing for disposing of documents, are also included, the government added.

Tipsters who want to call in to the new hotline to report corruption will receive a tracking number, which has to be mentioned should the person wish to re-contact the toll-free number for updates. Claims can also be sent by email to [email protected]

More information can be found on the Anti-Fraud Policy website here.

Leaders behind the policy said the whistleblowers who use these platforms will have complete anonymity and will therefore be protected.

At the same time, all claims or allegations made will be investigated by the Internal Audit Service, but the authorities said they “strongly discourage frivolous or malevolent tips”.

Category: Crime Prevention, Government oversight