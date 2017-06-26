Judge staggered by local gun problem

(CNS): A visiting judge handed down long sentences to four different men on Friday, all of whom has been convicted of possessing illegal guns. The jail time ranged from 13 years to seven years in each of the separate cases which related to possession of handguns. As he sentenced the men, Justice Michael Wood said the number of gun cases was “quite simply staggering”, as he urged the public to help the police track down the weapons.

Describing the situation as a “scourge”, he warned that unless the situation is addressed, tourism in the Cayman Islands would be “dealt a devastating blow”, especially where guns are being fired in bars and other public places.

The judge said that in each of the cases he had heard, the guns in question had no legitimate use other than to harm, kill or terrorise people and he warned people who help conceal guns were just as guilty as those who use them.

“Somehow these firearms are getting onto the island,” he said. “I would urge anyone who knows how they are getting onto the island to inform the police.”

In each of the cases the judge heard the guns were found as a result of either police raids or a traffic stop.

Andy Barnes (37), who is no stranger to the criminal justice system and a suspected gang leader, lost his own 4-year-old son to gun violence in 2010. He was convicted last month of possession of an illegal hand gun and ammunition found hidden in a microwave. Given his history of previous convictions, including attempted armed robbery, the judge gave Barnes 13 years.

Torry Powery Monterrosso was just 18 when he was chased by police last year after they responded to a report of a weapon in Rock Hole. He was given an eight-year term after he had pleaded guilty, a year over the mandatory minimum because it was loaded and he had been driving around George Town with the gun. He will also be deported after his time in jail because, despite coming to Cayman as a small child, he does not have status.

Police found the loaded handed gun after a long and persistent search as Powery discarded it as he fled from the officers. Apologising to the court, he said there was a lot of drama on the night in question and he admitted to being intoxicated.

Jordon Bryson Powell (24) was arrested and charged after he was found with an unloaded handgun when police stopped the truck he was in for speeding. Riding as a passenger with his father at the time, Powery was said to have the gun in his hand when the police pulled the vehicle over. Ammunition was also found in the vehicle. Although he pleaded guilty, he was given a nine-year term because of a previous history of crime.

John Brandon Smith (25) was arrested after he was also stopped for a traffic infraction. Although the gun was not in his vehicle, a trained sniffer dog detected firearms and as a result his home was searched. A married man of previous good character, he could not explain how he ended up getting involved with the loaded handgun that was found in a bag at his home along with another magazine of ammunition. He was given the minimum sentence of seven years.

