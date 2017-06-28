Judge eyes prison tab with deportation order

(CNS): A Grand Court judge sent a foreign national convicted of burglary to jail for a shorter time than would otherwise have been the case but ordered his deportation immediately after release. As he jailed Theo Kuldani Samy for one year for breaking into his neighbour’s apartment on Christmas Night, Justice Michael Wood said he was conscious of the $70,000 annual burden on the public purse to keep a man in HMP Northward.

The judge said the prison was full and Samy, a work permit holder from India, would be deported at the end of his sentence, so there was no point clogging up the system and running up the costs to keep him there.

Samy had pleaded not guilty but he was convicted earlier this month after trial by the jury on what the judge described as “overwhelming evidence” and said he had run a “dishonest defence”.

Delivering the sentence ruling on Friday, Justice Wood said there had been a plague of break-ins in recent times and described burglary as a “growth industry in the Cayman Islands”, as he handed down the twelve-month jail term and the deportation order on release.

The judge said he could not suspend the sentence as that would be going too far, but with an eye on the costs he questioned why the people should bear the burden. He said the sentence was not a precedent but a practical solution to saving public funds because of Samy’s immediate post-sentence departure.

