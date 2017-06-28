Jamal Walton strikes gold at Island Games

(CNS Local Life): Jamal Walton has bagged Cayman’s first gold medal of the Island Games, after a comfortable win in the 200m, Monday, 26 June. The local sprinter crossed the line in 21:55, well clear of Tyler Johnson from Jersey, who took silver, and Jerai Torres from Gibraltar, who took bronze. The 18-year-old dominated the heats and was the favourite going into the final, where he secured gold for Team Cayman.

After three days of competition Cayman has a total of nine medals for the trophy cabinet and is currently placed 12th on the medals table.

Category: Local News