Jail at bursting point as arrests mount
(CNS): Working with the public, the police rounded up dozens of suspects as a result of a major crime surge over the last few weeks. But the increase in arrests has now created a crisis for the prison system, CNS understands. With HMP Northward at full capacity, remand prisoners are being held at the Fairbanks detention centre, creating significant problems for holding the latest suspects. On Thursday alone, 65 people were taken into custody and the arrests continued throughout the holiday weekend.
Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis confirmed last week that HMP Northward was full. CNS contacted the home affairs ministry about the challenges this poses and officials said that they would respond this week, but since then many more arrests have been made.
Commending his officers on Friday for “working hard and tirelessly” regarding the crime spike, Ennis, as acting commissioner, pointed out again that the prison is full.
“The fact is worth repeating that the prison is at full capacity. We have agreed to accept the overflow for remands at the Police Detention Centre, Fairbanks,” he said. “Likewise, it is important that we resist the temptation to show any tolerance for those involved in criminality and the rule of law.”
He added, “While it is our duty to protect the right of free expressions, it is important that our words do not convey or be misinterpreted as support or tolerance for those intending to disrupt our way of life and the image of these islands, as a peaceful and safe place to live, work and visit.”
Ennis commented earlier in the week that the local crime problem is directly related to drug and alcohol misuse.
Over the weekend, as well as arresting Troy Pearson, who turned himself in connection with a drug investigation, police arrested and charged a 26-year-old George Town man for two counts of assault ABH in connection with domestic related incidents.
On Saturday police arrested another 26-year-old George Town man for attempted burglary at the gas station on Dorcy Drive which fell victim to robbers just last week. Police said they received a call from a security guard when who spotted the suspect trying to break in at around 11pm.
On Sunday a 47-year-old Dominican national was arrested at his Crewe Road home over a burglary last week in George Town in which a number of electronic items were stolen.
All of these suspects remain in custody alongside several other high-profile suspects arrested over the last five days, including three men connected to the home invasion at Admiral’s Landing early Saturday morning.
Welcoming the information coming into police, a senior officer said they were encouraged by the cooperation from members of the public “that have refused to cower in fear and to take a stand against crime”.
“There should be no safe sanctuary for those determined to cause harm to the peace and safety of our communities either from within or outside,” he said Sunday evening. “Police have redeployed several resources, including cancellation of rest days to ensure heightened police presence and to staff up operations to target criminal elements, which will continue and the public should not be alarmed.”
But the problem now is the lack of capacity for the number of people accused of crimes. While not all of the 65 people arrested on Thursday were jailed, many have been detained after already jumping bail and it is not clear where they are all being held. CNS understands that the George Town lock-up, which has been condemned by inspectors as not fit for human habitation, may be being used as a result of the jail overcrowding.
In addition to the criminal arrests, eleven tickets were issued for traffic infractions on Thursday and 18 illegal tints were removed from car windows, along with 115 obscured licence plates, which were also removed.
This is excellent work that’s been carried out by RCIPS in apprehending and convicting these criminals. Let no one say they aren’t pulling out the stops in coming down on these people in great force.
Unfortunately, Northward is full to capacity and in desperate need of the construction of a new wing. It is a very sad statement to make that this is a requirement due to the increase of crime in Cayman. Let’s keep the good work up and continue to work together with law enforcement in combatting the crime and put these people behind bars for a very long time. Let’s rid these islands of the scum!
Our existing prison is hopelessly out of date and built for a time when crime was infrequent and relatively minor. We need to build a state of the art super-Max prison where violent and career criminals and can be locked in a 6 x 8 cell 23 hours a day and prevented from running criminal enterprises from inside the prison.
“not fit for human habitation” seems an appropriate place for holding anyone caught red handed after a heinous crime.
As far as I’m concerned, there is no such thing as a jail or prison that is “too full.” If they’re crowded, then so be it. Imprisonment is supposed to be uncomfortable. Let them “hot-bunk” and rotate turns using beds in shifts… just like the hard-working military men at sea who committed no crimes at all. Too few meals? Tough! Share 4 meals among 5 men to save money. Maybe that will teach these slimeballs to not commit crimes anymore once they get out.
Time to put them all on a big ship and keep them at sea in the ocean to serve their term without visitations.
If our prison is full then government should look at doing the obvious. Deport and or send home all foreign prisoners that are causing us money to keep here. If the crime does not warrant deportation then put a time limit on the time they can return to this island. Time also to invest in fingerprinting and eye scanning at our ports of entry
Kudos to the RCIPS for their clean-up exercises! Now how about the non-Caymanian criminals to be quickly processed through the Courts, sentenced and then deported back to the prisons in their own countries to serve their sentences? Why should our Government and our people have to pay huge sums to give these criminals an easy, guaranteed, work-free life at Northward?? Why REWARD them like that for their crimes??
Jails need to expand? Well that sound like some good jobs for the inmates.
Hard Labor. There are plety of places that are polluted and full of trash that need to be cleaned including using the jailers to hard contruction work to increase the capacity of the jails. Now they know they will get a slap on the wrist, free drugs, Tv, cell phones,good food and a club-fed atmosphere. Word gets around that jail is hell and all they have is hard-work and reflection upon thier crime, and they little cream-puffs will think twice before they committ to a crime, or they will now want to recede back into crime.
But that is the problem, since caymanians always pretend even the most tough criminals are family and coddle them.
That’s what they get for making everything illegal. Can’t even own a wrist rocket here. Legalize ganga and decriminalize drugs and the prison problem will decrease. They said them selves most of the problems are drugs. Get rehab instead of jail.
Do a deal with Cuba and send foreign nationals to serve their sentences there.
