Jail at bursting point as arrests mount

(CNS): Working with the public, the police rounded up dozens of suspects as a result of a major crime surge over the last few weeks. But the increase in arrests has now created a crisis for the prison system, CNS understands. With HMP Northward at full capacity, remand prisoners are being held at the Fairbanks detention centre, creating significant problems for holding the latest suspects. On Thursday alone, 65 people were taken into custody and the arrests continued throughout the holiday weekend.

Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis confirmed last week that HMP Northward was full. CNS contacted the home affairs ministry about the challenges this poses and officials said that they would respond this week, but since then many more arrests have been made.

Commending his officers on Friday for “working hard and tirelessly” regarding the crime spike, Ennis, as acting commissioner, pointed out again that the prison is full.

“The fact is worth repeating that the prison is at full capacity. We have agreed to accept the overflow for remands at the Police Detention Centre, Fairbanks,” he said. “Likewise, it is important that we resist the temptation to show any tolerance for those involved in criminality and the rule of law.”

He added, “While it is our duty to protect the right of free expressions, it is important that our words do not convey or be misinterpreted as support or tolerance for those intending to disrupt our way of life and the image of these islands, as a peaceful and safe place to live, work and visit.”

Ennis commented earlier in the week that the local crime problem is directly related to drug and alcohol misuse.

Over the weekend, as well as arresting Troy Pearson, who turned himself in connection with a drug investigation, police arrested and charged a 26-year-old George Town man for two counts of assault ABH in connection with domestic related incidents.

On Saturday police arrested another 26-year-old George Town man for attempted burglary at the gas station on Dorcy Drive which fell victim to robbers just last week. Police said they received a call from a security guard when who spotted the suspect trying to break in at around 11pm.

On Sunday a 47-year-old Dominican national was arrested at his Crewe Road home over a burglary last week in George Town in which a number of electronic items were stolen.

All of these suspects remain in custody alongside several other high-profile suspects arrested over the last five days, including three men connected to the home invasion at Admiral’s Landing early Saturday morning.

Welcoming the information coming into police, a senior officer said they were encouraged by the cooperation from members of the public “that have refused to cower in fear and to take a stand against crime”.

“There should be no safe sanctuary for those determined to cause harm to the peace and safety of our communities either from within or outside,” he said Sunday evening. “Police have redeployed several resources, including cancellation of rest days to ensure heightened police presence and to staff up operations to target criminal elements, which will continue and the public should not be alarmed.”

But the problem now is the lack of capacity for the number of people accused of crimes. While not all of the 65 people arrested on Thursday were jailed, many have been detained after already jumping bail and it is not clear where they are all being held. CNS understands that the George Town lock-up, which has been condemned by inspectors as not fit for human habitation, may be being used as a result of the jail overcrowding.

In addition to the criminal arrests, eleven tickets were issued for traffic infractions on Thursday and 18 illegal tints were removed from car windows, along with 115 obscured licence plates, which were also removed.

