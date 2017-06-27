‘Insatiable appetite’ for guns in local gangs

(CNS): There is now an “insatiable appetite” for guns among those immersed in local gang culture, Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said after officers recovered two more handguns that were being smuggled onto the island at the weekend. Less than 48 hours after a judge locked up four different men for long periods of time for possessing illegal firearms, others were attempting to bring in more.

Two semi-automatic handguns, a 9mm and a .45 calibre, as well as six rounds of ammunition were recovered by police in the early hours of Sunday morning. They also seized a small boat and arrested two men in South Sound, along the shoreline, in connection with the smuggling effort. The two men, both from Bodden Town aged 20 and 27, were arrested at around 1am on suspicion of possession of unlicensed firearms and are now in police custody.

The growth in gun crime even in the face of heavy penalties is now a very serious concern for the community.

“Despite the convictions and heavy sentences handed down against four individuals just last Friday, with a total of 37 years in custodial time levied by the court, young men continue to be involved in bringing firearms to our islands,” said Walton. “There is an insatiable appetite for firearms in Cayman among certain individuals immersed in a gang culture, and we are constantly faced with the threat this poses for public safety. As the court said …we need anyone with information about the movement of firearms to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously.”

In addition, to the four gun cases dealt with on Friday, another gang-related firearms trial is set to start in Grand Court on Tuesday.

