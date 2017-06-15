Injured victim dies one year after road smash

(CNS): A former employee of the NRA, Thomas Rupert Hubbell (44), who was seriously injured in a road smash in June last year, succumbed to the injuries on Monday evening, 12 June, police have said. Hubbell was a passenger in a white Toyota Tercel that collided with a wooden utility pole on 30 June 2016 near Spotts Dock on Shamrock Road. CNS understands that he received a serious head injury in the crash and had been in a coma ever since.

Anthony W Scott Jr (23) was driving the car when it hit the pole and was also badly injured. Both men were trapped in the car and fire officers had to cut them out before they were taken to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that Scott was charged with dangerous driving in connection with this incident and that the matter is currently before the court. They did not state whether or not the charges have been elevated to causing death by dangerous driving.

