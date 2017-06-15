Heckling motorcyclist arrested over Crewe Rd crash

(CNS): Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a traffic collision on 9 May. The local man was arrested Wednesday, some five weeks after he allegedly heckled a public political meeting at the PPM HQ on Crewe Road and then sped off on a motorbike, only to smash into the back of a Toyota Corolla parked on Ella Ray Gardens Drive. The man then abandoned the bike and took off running before officers arrived. He is currently in custody.

Category: Crime, Police