Gunmen go on shooting rampage

(CNS): A West Bay man has been arrested in connection with fifteen shots that were fired at a home in George Town in the early hours of Saturday in what appears to be more gang-related violence, police revealed Tuesday. No one was hurt in the shooting rampage, in which three men reportedly fired at another man near the Roof Top Bar on Mary Street before pursuing him to a house in Myles Lane, where the gunmen opened fire on him and a friend. Multiple shots were fired at the yard and house, some of which were described as heavy caliber by police officers who recovered the spent shells at the scene.

Faced with a continued escalation of gun violence, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne raised his concerns about this latest gang shooting.

“This incident reflects a dramatic escalation of tensions and is believed to be gang-related,” he said. “The indiscriminate shooting at this residence shows an utter disregard for life and those responsible for it are a clear danger to the community. Such firearm violence cannot be tolerated, and we are responding firmly to the threat posed.”

With tensions running so high, one of the armed officers responding to the shooting accidentally discharged a police weapon near the Roof Top bar, adding to the rising fears about gun violence. Police said in a press release that the weapon was not aimed at anyone and no one was injured. It is now under investigation by the PSU.

The shooting rampage began at around 2:30am, when police were dispatched following two calls to 911 about shots being fired, one report originated from the Roof Top Bar; shortly afterwards there was another call from a residence on Myles Lane in central George Town.

The RCIPS discovered that the target of the shooting had been at the bar when he encountered three men whom he knew. He tried to avoid them by jumping over the second floor railing, falling on a parked car below, before he took off running. As he ran down the street towards a residence in Myles Lane, the three men pursued him and fired what he believed to be a gunshot in his direction.

The targeted man arrived at the residence, where he met a friend. Shortly afterwards, a silver Honda came by with the three gunmen inside, who began shooting on him and his friend, but they both ran off and managed to dodge the shower of bullets.

Police recovered several spent shells at the scene, some of which were of heavy caliber. It was determined that at least fifteen shots were fired, many of which hit the residence on Myles Lane. One of these was lodged in the mattress where one of the occupants had been sleeping, police said.



The RCIPS confirmed that following police operations around the island Tuesday involving CID detectives, firearms units, K-9 and the Air Operations Unit,a 24-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the incident and he is now in police custody.

