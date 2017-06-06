Gunmen go on shooting rampage
(CNS): A West Bay man has been arrested in connection with fifteen shots that were fired at a home in George Town in the early hours of Saturday in what appears to be more gang-related violence, police revealed Tuesday. No one was hurt in the shooting rampage, in which three men reportedly fired at another man near the Roof Top Bar on Mary Street before pursuing him to a house in Myles Lane, where the gunmen opened fire on him and a friend. Multiple shots were fired at the yard and house, some of which were described as heavy caliber by police officers who recovered the spent shells at the scene.
Faced with a continued escalation of gun violence, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne raised his concerns about this latest gang shooting.
“This incident reflects a dramatic escalation of tensions and is believed to be gang-related,” he said. “The indiscriminate shooting at this residence shows an utter disregard for life and those responsible for it are a clear danger to the community. Such firearm violence cannot be tolerated, and we are responding firmly to the threat posed.”
With tensions running so high, one of the armed officers responding to the shooting accidentally discharged a police weapon near the Roof Top bar, adding to the rising fears about gun violence. Police said in a press release that the weapon was not aimed at anyone and no one was injured. It is now under investigation by the PSU.
The shooting rampage began at around 2:30am, when police were dispatched following two calls to 911 about shots being fired, one report originated from the Roof Top Bar; shortly afterwards there was another call from a residence on Myles Lane in central George Town.
The RCIPS discovered that the target of the shooting had been at the bar when he encountered three men whom he knew. He tried to avoid them by jumping over the second floor railing, falling on a parked car below, before he took off running. As he ran down the street towards a residence in Myles Lane, the three men pursued him and fired what he believed to be a gunshot in his direction.
The targeted man arrived at the residence, where he met a friend. Shortly afterwards, a silver Honda came by with the three gunmen inside, who began shooting on him and his friend, but they both ran off and managed to dodge the shower of bullets.
Police recovered several spent shells at the scene, some of which were of heavy caliber. It was determined that at least fifteen shots were fired, many of which hit the residence on Myles Lane. One of these was lodged in the mattress where one of the occupants had been sleeping, police said.
The RCIPS confirmed that following police operations around the island Tuesday involving CID detectives, firearms units, K-9 and the Air Operations Unit,a 24-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the incident and he is now in police custody.
I have nothing to say anymore about cayman it’s a good time to move to somewhere that protects it’s people with a professional police force and the right to bear arms.
1
0
Mr. Eden, they must be all gay.
Please do something…..
0
0
A trained officer accidentally discharged their weapon? Really! Being part of the armed division of the RCIPS may not be the best unit for this officer. Just saying.
0
0
Here Mr Premier, crime and guns is what you should be concerned and working on. Leave the Marine Conservation Laws alone that is in place now, and forget about the developer till after crime is cleaned up.
The Police said it was high calibre gun, that’s not good, sounds like the criminals are upping up their game, then we just had a heroin bust.
Mr Premier all this don’t look good for the future of the Islands, get your priorities straight before it’s too late.
0
0
The officer who accidentally discharged his weapon, needs to be disciplined and removed from the team… the heat is already heavy, we don’t need any friendly-fire incidents.
0
0
Shooting recklessly, sooner or later, if they don’t hit their target, they are going to hit an innocent bystander ( a mom , an elderly person, a young child, a tourist). Then, what do they say? Oops?
You can’t take back a bullet.
These shootings are usually over a woman, a look “disrespect ” or something just as ridiculous ( although seems so important at the time), but the bloody outcome lasts forever.
Mentors in the community need to step up and
talk to these misguided young men- show them what a corpse really looks like, bullet wounds, etc. and get some job training and sports for at risk youth.
12
0
Are you ready to be one of those mentors?
0
0
life in prison for unlicensed firearms, is the quickest fix to this problem. much easier than trying to protect our boarders , with boats coming and going nightly and being tipped off by dirty law enforcement that’s a loosing battle
20
2
Darn Canadian accountants!
9
7
Shedden Road and Mary Street this weekend sounded as if the capital George Town turned into London England, Paris France or Brussels Belgium; except these shootings are not politically or religiously motivated.
7
2
Lort have mercy! We need to gain control quick! Sounding like something from Tivoli gardens or Afghanistan.
25
0
The connection with Tivoli is much closer.
19
0
They have taken over.
0
0
Lort? Any relation of Voldemort?
0
0
Why does it take three days for these incidents to be reported?
44
2
We busy listening to Misty Anthony bash dem gay peoples!
In Misty Antony countin all he money dit he gets feh nuttin!
0
0
Alden? Any comments? Care to address your country on the rise in gun violence? No, nothing? Must be too busy patting yourself on the back for accomplishing nothing.
25
12
This is Alden 4:29, I intend to curb all guns and gun violence over the next 4yrs by 60%!
I have no idea how I can do this, in fact, I know I cannot but it sounds good right?
18
6
What does Alden have to do with this!
11
10
Absolutely he must have know. Tara is the new minister for homeland security. My gosh! We will gave a bigger mess on our hands sooner rather than later.
0
0
Oh nothing, he is just the Premier of the Cayman Islands, and by default we are all his constituents. It would be nice for him to act like a leader, and address the gun violence forthwith.
0
0
We have some silly people, who will never understand how governments works. How can we educate those limited souls. Everything the government is to be blamed for. What about the parents? Not only children should go to school, but parents must be a part of the education system. I am sure they could learn and deal with situations more intelligently.
0
0
Everything – starting with his active participation in the destruction of our education system.
0
0
You better talk to Kenneth Bryan. They voted out a good man for him.with his promises of a pie in the sky.This just goes to show the mentality of the Gt.central voterd
0
0