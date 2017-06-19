GT man arrested for throwing rocks at cops

(CNS): As the police continue to deal with the current crime surge, a local 31-year-old man from George Town was locked up Friday for throwing rocks at officers who were making inquiries relating to serious crimes. According to an RCIPS press release, the man became aggressive and starting hurling rocks at officers when they tied to speak to him about an ongoing case. After throwing the rocks he escaped but officers from the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force who wanted to the speak to the man tracked him down later.

He was arrested for common assault and assaulting the police and is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police