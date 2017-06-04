Flapping tents worst local observers could find

(CNS): With the exception of poor lighting, some sign issues in George Town Central and tents flapping in the wind, the local election observers could find very little to fault polling day according to their brief report. Alongside the CPA independent election observer mission the elections office also appointed another small local team to oversee the proceedings on polling day. Renard Moxam, Eldon Whittaker and Jennison Nunez found no serious problems impacting the election.

Their brief report confirmed that the election went off with barely a hitch and the report found the election staff carried out their duties impeccably. The count was conducted as expected with no objections to the final tally. The local observers confirmed that Cayman’s first election under the system of one man, one vote in single member constituencies went very well and the election’s office did a “masterful job”

See report below:

C I Domestic Observer Report

