Ex-firefighter was on year-long paid leave in gun case
(CNS): Officials from the home affairs ministry confirmed that Fabian Thompson was on paid leave for more than a year after he was charged in May last year for possession of an imitation firearm with intent. The ministry stated that he had been advised in writing on Thursday, 1 June 2017, some four weeks after he was remanded in custody following his conviction, that his employment as a fire officer was terminated with immediate effect.
Thompson had been placed on required leave from the Cayman Islands Fire Service after he was charged in the case on 18 May. He was tried in May of this year and convicted by Justice Malcolm Swift, who jailed him on 1 June for five and a half years.
The problem of civil servants being on full pay and benefits for months, even years, while they await criminal cases presents a major challenge for public sector management. More than two dozen civil servants currently remain on required leave, the majority of which relate to criminal charges. Just today, officials revealed that another customs officer had joined the list of civil servants, especially uniform officers like immigration and firefighters, who are suspended from their jobs.
Last year during Finance Committee, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson pointed out the difficulties when cases drag on. For example, one civil servant had been suspended on full pay and benefits for more than four years before being exonerated and returned to work.
He said that the service was looking into ways to resolve the situation of public sector workers on leave for very long periods on full pay as they wait for court decisions. Manderson said that where it was clear there was a breach of civil service protocols, it could be possible to deal with their circumstances before cases reach the courts. He said he was looking to see if civil service regulations could accommodate disciplinary hearings and possible removal from the service.
Category: Crime
Funny how you don’t hear a peep from those bloated politicians when it comes to born here Caymanians ripping off the people of the Cayman Islands. No, instead that incite us versus them for votes while proclaiming the same old driftwood rhetoric.
0
0
Very easy solution that no politician in Cayman is prepared to even consider: Fund the criminal justice system properly so that no one has to wait years for a trial and risk a miscarriage of justice as a result.
0
0
Fired them and let them proof they didn’t break the law and sue the government…
0
0
If a person is innocent until proven guilty, how come anyone who works for Government is immediately put on paid leave if they are charged with a criminal offence? If they are bailed, then they should be free to work. There seems no need to prevent them turning up for work – it is in fact discriminatory as it suggests the worker is indeed guilty, and isolates him/her, whether or not they receive pay.
8
1
I disagree, they should be fast-tracked for trial. EMS, HM Customs, and Immigration staff need to be held to a higher and different standard of professional conduct given their position of trust and authority. The apparent frequency of these abuses makes these offenses all the more troubling. It should be made crystal clear to all CIG employees what will happen if they are suspected of breaching this trust.
0
0
Customs, Immigration and the Fire Service. All notable public protectors that are notoriously staffed by Caymanians.
Yes, that’s right, not Jamaicans, Philipinos or Brits, in fact expats are positively discriminated against in regard to recruitment.
When will the nationalist idiots finally realise that Cayman is incapable of protecting itself, when will integrity, honesty, professionalism and courage become the over arching mantra, instead of public pensions and self interest.
When will experience, skill and hard work be more important that nationality?
Clear these parasites out, they do no service to Caymanians nor do they represent the honest and intelligent who recognise that nationality discrimination and blind obedience to self interest is damaging this country.
Recruit the best for the job, the experienced the hard working and the person who lives to serve, not just take. This won’t be the end, there are more to come and Cayman needs to recognise that ‘Cayman First’ should mean the countrys best interests, not selfishness, self entitlement and 3rd world attitudes to professionalism.
15
4
It’s not great, but keep in mind, these are big structures employing 1000s of predominantly law-abiding and well-meaning folks – a few bad eggs would not be statistically abnormal from any similar sample pop or reciprocal agencies in any expat country. Even in the digital age, the Canadian Revenue Agency spends >$2mln a year in errant paychecks sent to employees that no longer work for them (in some cases, for years), and they let them keep the money! Similar bureaucratic mismanagement in the USA and UK too that is just written-off as spillage.
0
0
The Fire Service and Customs Department,joining forces with Immigration to eliminate unemployment in the Cayman Islands.
7
0
Government is run like a comedy club. On full pay for years is a joke. The head of the service has no idea what is going on. How can someone be in that position for a long time and according to what I have read, is still looking at how it is possible to remove someone from service. We deserve better.
9
1
Never before I have seen so many of our Caymanian civil servants being charged with criminal offences. Why are these cases just coming to light. Why are our Caymanians being dragged into criminal conduct?
We asked the deputy governor to clean out the bad apples. But I never believed it was this many.
Let these arrests of customs fire and immigration officers serve as a wake up call to Caymanians. If you commit crimes you are going to get caught.
Thank you deputy governor and civil service for your zero approach to criminal behavior. Finally we are seeing the action we called for.
15
0
Franz Manderson has internal investigations going on within the civil service which have not been dealt with in 3 years and counting. He is allowing the chief officers and the heads of department to just sit back and do nothing in complete non compliance with the public service management law. He has been written to time and time again asking for resolutions and to hold these chief officers and heads of department accountable but he just sends the matter back to the chief officer and nothing happens. He needs to stop criticizing the court system when his own damn closet needs cleaning out.
18
1
Might I suggest a solution to Mr Manderson – employ more expatriates.
8
11