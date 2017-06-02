Eden returns to anti-human rights rhetoric

(CNS): In his first words to the Legislative Assembly after his re-election for his seventh term, Anthony Eden wasted no time before taking aim at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and human rights. He said he was back to defend Christian values and the sanctity of marriage, despite wanting to retire. He also told the LA that he wanted to set out his concerns early that Leo Raznovich was attempting to “incite residents” to go against the Constitution and Marriage Law. He said he couldn’t understand how a person here as a dependent could “interfere in the functions” of the islands.

During the adjournment debate Wednesday, normally reserved for newly elected representatives to make their first speeches, Eden once again called on the premier to replace James Austin-Smith as the chair of the Human Rights Commission because he is not a Christian.

“It is beyond my comprehension… how a person who is a confessed atheist can objectively deal with matters in a predominately Christian nation,” Eden said.

The veteran politician who has made his dissgust for gay and transgender people perfectly clear in several debates, has persistently led the charge in the LA against human rights for the LGBT community, especially any kind of right to a legal same-sex union. The issue featured heavily on his campaign platform in Savannah, supported by Alva Suckoo in the neighbouring Newlands constituency, who also used Wayne Panton’s more sympathetic position towards the discrimination of the Caymanian LGBT community as a tool to unseat the former minister.

Panton lost by just 15 votes, the narrowest margin in all nineteen seats.

Dr Leonardo Raznovich, a former lecturer at the Truman Bodden Law School, and his husband, an attorney with Maples, won a successful challenge at the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT) after the work permit board refused to allow Raznovich to be a dependent on his partner’s permit when he lost his job at the institution. The IAT found that the law did not restrict same-sex spouses, as the men were legally married in their respective countries of Argentina, where Raznovich is from, and the UK, the home of his husband.

Raznovich has been a vocal campaigner for the local Caymanian LGBT community, as right now foreign gay couples have more rights than locals. But he believes that the law and the Constitution does not actually discriminate and he is encouraging Caymanian same-sex couples to talk with him about mounting a challenge to the apparent ban on gay marriage. With the wheels in motion, it is understood that Raznovich is already beginning work on the first potential case.

However, the attorney repeated his call for any local or Caymanian and expat gay or lesbian couples who want to marry to get in touch with him.

