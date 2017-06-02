Eden returns to anti-human rights rhetoric
(CNS): In his first words to the Legislative Assembly after his re-election for his seventh term, Anthony Eden wasted no time before taking aim at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and human rights. He said he was back to defend Christian values and the sanctity of marriage, despite wanting to retire. He also told the LA that he wanted to set out his concerns early that Leo Raznovich was attempting to “incite residents” to go against the Constitution and Marriage Law. He said he couldn’t understand how a person here as a dependent could “interfere in the functions” of the islands.
During the adjournment debate Wednesday, normally reserved for newly elected representatives to make their first speeches, Eden once again called on the premier to replace James Austin-Smith as the chair of the Human Rights Commission because he is not a Christian.
“It is beyond my comprehension… how a person who is a confessed atheist can objectively deal with matters in a predominately Christian nation,” Eden said.
The veteran politician who has made his dissgust for gay and transgender people perfectly clear in several debates, has persistently led the charge in the LA against human rights for the LGBT community, especially any kind of right to a legal same-sex union. The issue featured heavily on his campaign platform in Savannah, supported by Alva Suckoo in the neighbouring Newlands constituency, who also used Wayne Panton’s more sympathetic position towards the discrimination of the Caymanian LGBT community as a tool to unseat the former minister.
Panton lost by just 15 votes, the narrowest margin in all nineteen seats.
Dr Leonardo Raznovich, a former lecturer at the Truman Bodden Law School, and his husband, an attorney with Maples, won a successful challenge at the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT) after the work permit board refused to allow Raznovich to be a dependent on his partner’s permit when he lost his job at the institution. The IAT found that the law did not restrict same-sex spouses, as the men were legally married in their respective countries of Argentina, where Raznovich is from, and the UK, the home of his husband.
Raznovich has been a vocal campaigner for the local Caymanian LGBT community, as right now foreign gay couples have more rights than locals. But he believes that the law and the Constitution does not actually discriminate and he is encouraging Caymanian same-sex couples to talk with him about mounting a challenge to the apparent ban on gay marriage. With the wheels in motion, it is understood that Raznovich is already beginning work on the first potential case.
However, the attorney repeated his call for any local or Caymanian and expat gay or lesbian couples who want to marry to get in touch with him.
Category: Politics
Excuse me Mr. Eden.
You display a need to address the LGBT as demoting Christian values in the Cayman Islands which you invoke God and the Bible as your case against same sex couple practice here in Cayman.
Apart from homosexuals being labeled as abominations..
The Bible also states in Leviticus –
“Whatsoever hath no fins nor scales in the waters, that shall be an abomination unto you”.
This is a God fearing Christian nation according to Mr. Eden.
My question to you Mr. Eden is why are you not expressing the same level of concern regarding the sale of conch in Cayman? It too according to the Bible is demoting the Chriatian values.
Lastly, how do you pick and choose what to follow from the Bible?
Thank you.
I just dont see how they want to fight for “invisible” rights.
NO ONE IS FIGHTING DOWN THE LBGT or w.e gangs they are in the streets dude.
Enjoy your time and stop trying to take over.
So we should change our legal definition of marriage as it discriminates against same-sex couples?
In what world do the complexities of human relationships end with the sole additional category of “same-sex”?
Are we not aware of the millions of people in multi-person relationships such as; 5-some unions, 3-some bisexual unions, 4-person lesbian-single-mother unions, retired older gay couple + 1 young gay lover / houseboy unions … and the never-ending list goes on.
My point is, once the definition is changed there is no stopping and no limitations – for to refuse any number of individuals or gender / sexual-oriented blend of unions would be an act of discrimination.
Am I wrong?
Lastly, I dare say, the only thing stopping from a greater number of such unions is the historical framework of (man + woman) union necessary to enter into the institution of marriage.
Solution = Civil Partnerships (with accompanying terms and conditions).
Mankind has proven itself impossible as it concerned self-imposed boundaries – in every respect.
Good Job Mr. Eden! That is why the people of Cayman voted for you.
We dont need none of their false issues when real issues for everyone including them are at hand!
any chance that this is inciting hatred and we can get him arrested? I’m sure we’ll all have a whip-around to bring a civil action if needed.
Time is longer than rop,you should retire you are tired and useless, and a shame on the international stage for these islands, we the Gays you hate so much will have our day in court, hope you live to see it, and live long enough to see some of your grand and great grand children come out as gay, you know what Karma does to wicked monsters like you. If you are such a Christian you would know any type of hate is also a sin, get real monster, you already have a few Gays in your family, and we shall all know them soon enough, they will be your match one day. The God for us all does not like ugly, and you are ugly in so many ways
“…government shall not treat any person in a
discriminatory manner in respect of the rights under this Part of the Constitution.
(2) In this section, “discriminatory” means affording different and unjustifiable treatment to
different persons on any ground such as sex, race, colour, language, religion, political or other
opinion, national or social origin, association with a national minority, age, mental or physical
disability, property, birth or other status.”
“No person shall be hindered by government in the enjoyment of his or her freedom of
conscience.
(2) Freedom of conscience includes freedom of thought and of religion or religious denomination…”
Which bit of the Constitution is “beyond your comprehension” Mr Eden? Just these two sections, or is the whole lot too challenging for your meager intellect?
He speaks for 446 people or less than one percent of the population. Everything else on the agenda is over and above his head and, although he is not alone in that situation as an elected representative, he feels better after spewing spiteful rhetoric that he didn’t have to rehearse. Such outbursts are not worthy of a response.
We need to be age limits on our MLA’s.
What about straight couples who are into rimming? Is that okay?
Well I guess Cayman has rising sea levels to look forward to.
This is precisely why we need a proper mental health care facility in place, with great urgency.
It is beyond my comprehension how a racist homophobe could have been elected. It demeans us as a christian nation that such a person speaks on behalf of us.NO HE DOES NOT.
Here we go again, the dinosaurs are out and grazing.
Not to worry Mr. Eden. You cannot be “infected” when you are sitting next to such a person in church. Even if you shake their hand or say Hi.
