Driver admits killing passenger after car blaze

(CNS): Conroy Nairne (33) from George Town has admitted causing the death of 21-year-old Jessie Perry (left) by dangerous driving following an horrific collision on the West Bay Road more than 20 months ago when the crashed vehicle burst into flames. Nairne was driving a black Audi towards West Bay at around 1:30am on 14 September 2015 but as it reached the bend to the right near Seven Mile Public Beach, it crashed into the curved wall and flipped on its roof. Police said they believed a fuel line ruptured and the car exploded as a result.

Appearing in Grand Court Friday, Nairne pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a sentencing hearing was set for 18 July in order for reports to be submitted to the court.

Nairne, was charged in February with causing Perry’s death who had been out celebrating her 21 birthday before the crash. She died a few weeks following the collision in hospital in Jamaica, having sustained some 80% burns in the car fire. Nairne was also treated in hospital after the crash but recovered from his burns and injuries.

He was bailed to appear next month

