Dealing with paedophilia

‘Reality Strikes’ writes: Errington Webster is the latest in a recent spate of paedophiles brought to justice, but we know from Marl Road gossip and knowledge of the wider world that there are many more out there. In every country there are adults, mostly men, who find children sexually attractive, and while the public generally howls for their blood and calls them monsters, we have to keep in mind that the goal for any society is to protect the children from being molested in the first place.

Step one is to educate the children about what is acceptable and what is not and then have clear and foolproof ways that they can report this. This means an expanded age-appropriate sex education programme in all schools. This does not mean that small children will be taught about sex but will be taught that if an adult makes them feel uncomfortable, then that is not right and they should tell someone, even if that person has made them promise not to.

In other words, we must empower our children from a young age to know that their body belongs to them, remembering that paedophiles are almost always someone in their lives that they are supposed to trust – an uncle, father, family friend, minister, coach, teacher, etc.

Step two is to educate the population at large about what is and what is not acceptable, and what signs to look for in their children or a relative, friend, etc, who wants to spend a little too much time alone with them. People must know that child pornography is sexual abuse of the children in those pictures; you are not excused because you are not doing those things – other people are doing those things because you like to look.

Within step two is for society to say loudly and clearly that if a grown man has sex with a 15-year-old girl, that is statutory rape, however old she looks and whatever ‘come-ons’ she gives him, and he will go to jail as a sexual predator.

Step three is to deal with paedophiles, and here is where it gets more controversial. Anyone found guilty of having any kind of sexual contact with children must be punished and sent to jail because the children involved are victims who will suffer psychological damage for years.

However, the much better outcome is for the sexual act to have never occurred in the first place. No one wakes up in the morning and decides to be a paedophile. While psychiatrists are still arguing whether the condition is nature or nurture, it is recognised as a strong erotic urge that can be controlled. BUT, and this is a great big ‘but’, they might need help from trained professionals with medication (in some cases chemical castration) and/or therapy.

The important reasoning here is that the tendency to paedophilia is not a crime unless it is acted upon, and while some may try to justify the act to themselves or to compartmentalise their lives to the point where they can deny it (which seems to be what happened in the case of Errington Webster), there may well be others out there who fight this battle with their internal demon daily.

In Germany for the past decade or so, the government has been supporting a free, confidential outreach programme for paedophiles called “Dunkelfeld” (dark field). Its aim is to prevent child sex abuse and it targets paedophiles who are not facing criminal charges. There is plenty of information about it on the internet for anyone who cares to look.

The critical points for such a programme are that 1) paedophiles must know what they are and that what they desire is wrong, 2) they must voluntarily seek help, and 3) that help must be readily available and free of charge and, most importantly, completely confidential.

There are going to be those who say that the public should know if someone has these urges but if the programme is not 100% confidential, no one will come forward.

The question for our government, like all governments, is whether they will fund preventative measures such as education, community outreach and something like the Dunkelfeld project. The financial benefits for government are that, if it is successful, they will save money on police investigations and court costs, as well as time spent by social services and all other government entities involved.

The benefits for potential victims saved from a lifetime of anguish is immeasurable.

