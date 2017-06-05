Customs officer and Venezuelans arrested in drug raid

(CNS): Police and customs officers have arrested five people, including a local customs officer, three Venezuelan nationals and a woman from West Bay, in a suspected drug ring. During a joint RCIPS and customs raid just after 7pm on Friday evening (2 June), cash and cocaine were seized at a George Town apartment and the suspects were arrested on various drug related charges.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said that a 31-year-old man from Bodden Town who is a customs officer was one of the five people arrested. He has been suspended from duty following his arrest on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of cocaine and he remains in custody.

Thanking the officers involved in the operation, where one of their own was arrested, for their professionalism, Clifford stated, “While the presumption of innocence must apply in all cases, I also wish to categorically state that there is absolutely no place in the Customs Department for any officer who is engaged in criminal activity. I will not allow the integrity of our hard working and dedicated customs officers to be brought into question because of the conduct of any corrupt officer. Investigations such as this one will be prioritized for obvious reasons.”

As well as the customs officer, a 39-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested for the same offence but she has been bailed. Three men from Venezuelan aged 51, 32 and 22 are in police custody, having been arrested on suspicion of importation of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to supply.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said, “It is gratifying to continue to see the benefits of the collaboration between the DSCTF and Customs Enforcement, which has resulted in a number of successful operations recently, including this one.”

The RCIPS press release, issued Monday, also stated that the investigations into this suspected drug smuggling ring are continuing.

