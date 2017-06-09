CUC cleared to hike rates by 1.6%

(CNS): Both business and residential customers on Grand Cayman will see a hike in their electricity bills from this month after the regulator, OfReg, cleared CUC, Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, to increase rates by 1.6%. Officials at the power company said the increase in the base rate is in line with the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism in its licence. But just as the weather starts to heat up, the average residential consumer can expect their monthly bill to go up by around $1.83, the firm said in a release Friday.

The increase is based on a formula that determines inflation via the local and USA price indexes. After CUC’s financial reports were audited and the Cayman Islands and US CPI reports, as well as CUC’s agreed 7.4% return for 2016, were assessed, OfReg approved the hike. CUC said that the increase does not impact the fuel cost charge or the licence and regulatory fees charge.

President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew, said the efficiency of CUC enabled it to keep base rate increases below the level of general inflation.

“The company invested US$46.5 million in 2016 on modern, efficient and reliable equipment, which enabled CUC to post its highest ever fuel efficiency and, combined with lower world fuel prices, we were able to pass on the savings of US$25.6 million to consumers in 2016 when compared to 2015,” he added.

Louis Boucher, Acting Executive Director of Energy and Utilities at OfReg, said the increase in rates would not significantly impact most consumers’ bills and they should continue to see the positive impact that lower fuel costs and government duty cuts have had.

These lower fuel rates would persist through the hot summer months, Boucher stated, despite the increased electricity consumption to come. He said the RCAM was intended to push CUC to constantly improve its efficiency, and OfReg was pleased to see that it had managed to maintain its return on rate base “whilst continuing to ensure that the island has robust generation, transmission and distribution resources deployed”.

Category: Local News, Utilities