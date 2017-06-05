CUC begins testing new solar facility

(CNS Business): Grand Cayman’s power provider is just a few weeks away from officially opening Cayman’s first ever solar farm. Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) said in a statement today that it has started testing the facility in Bodden Town. Commissioned in partnership with solar project developer Entropy, the renewable energy 5MW facility is expected to generate enough electricity to feed into CUC’s grid and power over 800 homes.

