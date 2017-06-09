Cops on hunt for suspected drug dealer

(CNS): The police are asking for the public’s help in finding Troy Pearson (35), who is wanted in connection with a drug dealing case after he evaded police during a bust last month in George Town. Pearson is said to have assaulted a customs officer and a police officer when he resisted arrest during a joint customs and police operation in Marina Drive on 22 May, in which a large quantity of drugs were seized. Although police netted a Jamaican man (45) for illegal landing and drug dealing, Pearson was said to have escaped.

Police working the case are asking anyone who sees or has any information on the whereabouts of Troy Pearson to call 911 or DC Greg Banks at 938-1741. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Police urge anyone who may encounter Pearson to exercise caution and contact the authorities as soon as possible.

