Cop patrols aim to stop burglars ahead of break-ins

(CNS): As the RCIPS continues efforts in the crime crackdown, another 26 people were arrested over the long weekend, several of whom were suspects attempting to break into various premises or equipped for burglary. Aiming to intercept would-be burglars before they get inside the targeted properties, police continue to actively patrol in Bodden Town, where anti-burglary efforts have cut crime sharply, with only two reports last week. Police in George Town also continue to round up suspects, though burglaries and car thefts in that district show no sign of declining.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown welcomed the fall in burglaries in Bodden Town but said that two burglaries were still too many. “We are continuing to increase our proactive policing throughout the islands to interrupt all criminal activity, with a focus on burglaries,” he said.

He urged residents to continue helping the RCIPS because local people know their communities and can be the first to notice when things are not right and help the police to respond as quickly as possible.

“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to us,” Lansdown said in a direct appeal to the people. “You know better than anyone what is out of the ordinary for your neighbourhood, and it is the timely reporting of suspicious activity to us that enables us to disrupt burglars and arrest them on the spot.”

As a result of quick responses to reports and active patrolling, police were able to stop a number of break-ins from happening over the weekend and round up suspects.

On Saturday night, just after 11pm, officers picked up a 26-year-old suspect from George Town following an attempted burglary at a gas station on Dorcy Drive. While making checks in the area in response to the report, officers saw a man fitting the description. When they stopped and searched him, they found that he was in possession of tools and gloves in his backpack. They therefore arrested him on suspicion of going equipped for stealing.

Then on Sunday 12 June, a 47-year-old man from George Town was arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence on Grand Palm Link, in the South Sound area of the capital. Police searched the suspect’s address and recovered a number of mostly electronic stolen goods. He was arrested and charged on suspicion of both burglary and handling stolen goods, and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Yesterday morning (20 June), another two men were arrested in George Town on suspicion of theft and for going equipped for stealing. Police on proactive patrol saw the men behaving suspiciously and approached them. After speaking with the suspects, the officers searched their vehicle and found a bolt cutter and construction materials. The 37-year-old man from West Bay and the 40-year-old from George Town were arrested and are currently in custody.

Category: Crime, Police