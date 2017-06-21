Cop patrols aim to stop burglars ahead of break-ins
(CNS): As the RCIPS continues efforts in the crime crackdown, another 26 people were arrested over the long weekend, several of whom were suspects attempting to break into various premises or equipped for burglary. Aiming to intercept would-be burglars before they get inside the targeted properties, police continue to actively patrol in Bodden Town, where anti-burglary efforts have cut crime sharply, with only two reports last week. Police in George Town also continue to round up suspects, though burglaries and car thefts in that district show no sign of declining.
Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown welcomed the fall in burglaries in Bodden Town but said that two burglaries were still too many. “We are continuing to increase our proactive policing throughout the islands to interrupt all criminal activity, with a focus on burglaries,” he said.
He urged residents to continue helping the RCIPS because local people know their communities and can be the first to notice when things are not right and help the police to respond as quickly as possible.
“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to us,” Lansdown said in a direct appeal to the people. “You know better than anyone what is out of the ordinary for your neighbourhood, and it is the timely reporting of suspicious activity to us that enables us to disrupt burglars and arrest them on the spot.”
As a result of quick responses to reports and active patrolling, police were able to stop a number of break-ins from happening over the weekend and round up suspects.
On Saturday night, just after 11pm, officers picked up a 26-year-old suspect from George Town following an attempted burglary at a gas station on Dorcy Drive. While making checks in the area in response to the report, officers saw a man fitting the description. When they stopped and searched him, they found that he was in possession of tools and gloves in his backpack. They therefore arrested him on suspicion of going equipped for stealing.
Then on Sunday 12 June, a 47-year-old man from George Town was arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence on Grand Palm Link, in the South Sound area of the capital. Police searched the suspect’s address and recovered a number of mostly electronic stolen goods. He was arrested and charged on suspicion of both burglary and handling stolen goods, and is scheduled to appear in court today.
Yesterday morning (20 June), another two men were arrested in George Town on suspicion of theft and for going equipped for stealing. Police on proactive patrol saw the men behaving suspiciously and approached them. After speaking with the suspects, the officers searched their vehicle and found a bolt cutter and construction materials. The 37-year-old man from West Bay and the 40-year-old from George Town were arrested and are currently in custody.
Well, it’s been rehashed countless times – with public outcry reaching a crescendo every year around the end of the annual Purple Ribbon seasonal blitz (going back several years) – that our Police need to be visible and enforcing all of our laws all the time in our communities. The response time must be reduced from >30 minutes to under 5 minutes if we hope to encourage the public to bother to make helpful 9-1-1 reports. The apprehension of criminals needs to move from a theoretical aspiration to a logistical reality by putting these officers in the field, shortening the distance to their targets, and equipping them with the training and knowledge to (a) understand the written law (not their subjective, or a crime-tolerant sub-standard West Indian interpretation), (b) show up, (c) enforce our laws.
We need more than police work. Successive Cabinets have failed to read any of the crime reduction reports since 2001. Now, more than ever, our Finance Ministry has to stop wasting our money on bad ideas/political vanity and cleave off a substantial recurring budget allocation for missing or deficient social services. These include birth control education and availability to reduce unwanted or unplanned teen pregnancies (the Cayman Islands is one of the few countries that does not submit UNFPA Adolescent Pregnancy stats), a National Youth Database, Youth Diversion Programs, Community Parenting Programs, Children with Incarcerated Parents Program, National Youth Commission, and Stop Now and Plan program for kids with behavioral issues. As Michael Myles has said, “we need to start doing some real work and putting into place some of these programs that all these experts have recommended”. Almost two decades of reports ignored.
Earn it
Wild wild west. How did this country come to this? Did a crime virus strike everybody’s brain?
Keep up the Great work RCIPS!!
