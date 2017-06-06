Conservation law under threat

(CNS): The premier has said the National Conservation Law is one of a number of “controversial” pieces of legislation that will face reform in the new administration. Speaking at a press briefing to announce the new Cabinet Tuesday, Alden McLaughlin indicated that law would likely be amended as a result of agreements that underpin the new coalition government. Dwayne Seymour has been given the Department of Environment portfolio, though the premier was unable to outline the new minister’s credentials in the field. However, he said Seymour was interested in the subject and “was willing to take it”.

But as the United States turns its back on the Paris Climate Agreement, despite a recent warning from scientists about the very specific vulnerability of our region to rising sea levels, the new Cayman government could also be backing away from its commitment to protect the islands’ natural resources, which was steered through the House by the previous environment minister, Wayne Panton.

Before any legislative changes are brought to the Legislative Assembly over the coming year, however, Seymour, who has been handed a large ministry that includes health, environmental health, culture and housing as well as the environment, faces a number of major environmental issues.

Seymour will need to make a decision on the much-needed expansion of the marine parks and to consider the recommendations of the National Conservation Council regarding the Dart Group’s very controversial application to dig up Seven Mile Beach. He will also need to ensure that the environment remains at the centre of government’s plans to push the cruise berthing project forward.

The NCL has come under fire over the last few years from several members of the Legislative Assembly, many of whom were re-elected last month while Panton, the real champion of the law, lost his seat. Members of the LA have exaggerated the power of the National Conservation Council on numerous occasions and stirred up unfounded fears that government would seize private owners’ lands for conservation, constantly undermining the purpose of the legislation. With Panton out of the parliament, it is likely that those opposing the law on the government benches as well as the opposition will seize the opportunity to press for a watered down version of the law.

With McLaughlin admitting that reform of the law was part of his deal with CDP leader McKeeva Bush, who is now speaker of the Legislative Assembly, it is not clear if Seymour will prove to be the same champion of the environment that Panton was. In his maiden speech last week, in the parliament, Seymour listed a multitude of issues he wanted the government to address but never mentioned the environment once.

Given the significant and mounting threats the marine environment in particular faces, it is now hard to say what the future holds for Cayman, as the work done over the last four years could be unraveled.

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature