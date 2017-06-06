Conservation law under threat
(CNS): The premier has said the National Conservation Law is one of a number of “controversial” pieces of legislation that will face reform in the new administration. Speaking at a press briefing to announce the new Cabinet Tuesday, Alden McLaughlin indicated that law would likely be amended as a result of agreements that underpin the new coalition government. Dwayne Seymour has been given the Department of Environment portfolio, though the premier was unable to outline the new minister’s credentials in the field. However, he said Seymour was interested in the subject and “was willing to take it”.
But as the United States turns its back on the Paris Climate Agreement, despite a recent warning from scientists about the very specific vulnerability of our region to rising sea levels, the new Cayman government could also be backing away from its commitment to protect the islands’ natural resources, which was steered through the House by the previous environment minister, Wayne Panton.
Before any legislative changes are brought to the Legislative Assembly over the coming year, however, Seymour, who has been handed a large ministry that includes health, environmental health, culture and housing as well as the environment, faces a number of major environmental issues.
Seymour will need to make a decision on the much-needed expansion of the marine parks and to consider the recommendations of the National Conservation Council regarding the Dart Group’s very controversial application to dig up Seven Mile Beach. He will also need to ensure that the environment remains at the centre of government’s plans to push the cruise berthing project forward.
The NCL has come under fire over the last few years from several members of the Legislative Assembly, many of whom were re-elected last month while Panton, the real champion of the law, lost his seat. Members of the LA have exaggerated the power of the National Conservation Council on numerous occasions and stirred up unfounded fears that government would seize private owners’ lands for conservation, constantly undermining the purpose of the legislation. With Panton out of the parliament, it is likely that those opposing the law on the government benches as well as the opposition will seize the opportunity to press for a watered down version of the law.
With McLaughlin admitting that reform of the law was part of his deal with CDP leader McKeeva Bush, who is now speaker of the Legislative Assembly, it is not clear if Seymour will prove to be the same champion of the environment that Panton was. In his maiden speech last week, in the parliament, Seymour listed a multitude of issues he wanted the government to address but never mentioned the environment once.
Given the significant and mounting threats the marine environment in particular faces, it is now hard to say what the future holds for Cayman, as the work done over the last four years could be unraveled.
It wasn’t the people who voted caused this problem, it’s the greedy, numb nut, childish independents who could not agree on a government and here we are again for another 4 years of madness.
0
0
Mr. Bush. Gentle reminder. It’s your signature on the (legally binding, BTW) Environmental Charter that undertakes to perform Environmental Impact Assessment.
0
0
Nothing in the Compass editorial is correct.
Dwyane – don’t let them make you the patsy. The truth of the matter is that Cabinet can over-rule the Conservation Council any time it wants to. They are too chicken to actually do that so they want you to guide the gutting of the only chance we have to preserve the unique Cayman biosphere. Unless, of course, you want to add your name to Francis Drake’s “So they set the woodes on fire and soe departed”.
0
0
Last I checked we are not a US state, rather a UK Territory answering to a Foreign Commonwealth Office that backstops our maxed-out loan portfolio with the full faith and credit of the UK Government. We may not like it, but we have many obligations as part of those perks, not least of which, a duty of stewardship to our wildlife and natural habitats. Doing the responsible thing is a small price to pay really. Unfortunately, the NCL was an optical exercise designed to feign compliance with FCO directives, which is why regulations/enforcement never followed. We should be very careful playing this game.
23
1
If our government wants to appear as ignorant as our leader to the north, they will take this step backwards. The rest of the world will champion a planet for our future while we once again put greed and self interest above the future generations. I implore government NOT to “water down” the legislation but to stand up to protect today, tomorrow and beyond for our kids, grandkids and generations to come.
33
5
For all the clowns that elected Alden back to power
10
15
Its not the clowns that elected Alden thats the problem its the ignorant people who did not
8
2
Quite the sensational headline, CNS. How can you just assume the new minister will be hell bent on destroying the environment?
24
5
Too bad the new Minister has never said anything positive about the environment in his political life. Regret to say he has zero interest in the environment. By doing nothing as Minister one might as well be hell bent on destroying the environment.
The previous Minister had a long history of supporting the environment long before he entered politics.
0
0
Come on CNS, changes don’t necessarily translate to threat.
23
10
There should be nothing controversial about a Conservation Law as long as it champions the environment.
It should not be used to further personal agendas such as devaluing choice pieces of land to save the proverbial lesser-spotted, club-footed booby.
Watch this carefully. Government are hardly the most honest of people.
18
5
Lies. When has the Law ever been used to do that?
0
0
Dart’s mouthpiece aka compass is at full throttle with disinformation today.
22
6
I understand Dart is the true owner of Cayman Compass.
Do you believe that is true or is such ownership capable of being false ?
5
5
Dart has no agenda.
0
0
John John planning on doing anything about the dump?
12
1
Listen here, Minister Seymour, please take Wayne Panton on as council. Do NOT reverse or let anyone push you to reverse the long awaited progress on the environment front. We deserve to have our natural resources protected for future generations.
40
8
Wow does Wayne need a job that bad ? Give Min Seymour a week to wrap his head around his ministry for God sakes. Wayne didn’t invent the damn environment
0
0
It is time to take back the power of DOE and give it back to elected Gov’t
7
24
Alden, you betrayed Panton’s legacy to maintain your own power? Frank Underwood would be proud. Me? Not so much.
24
7
Does anyone expect Alden to do anything other than pamper his own behind ? Now we all see what kind of leader he is. We should ask Ossie to comment on jon jon sitting in the exact seat as Ossie in the LA. Out of decency and respect they could have at least given him a seat little further down the row
0
0