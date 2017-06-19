Concern mounts over attempt to lure child

(CNS): Public concern mounted this weekend on social media over a report made to the police on Friday about what looked like an attempt by a stranger to lure a child into his truck. No description of the suspect has been released by police but they said that a concerned member of the public contacted them to tell them about a man in a light blue 2-seater van who attempted to pick up a young boy walking home from the park in West Bay. The RCIPS management said that officers are looking into the matter and they are urging parents to remind their children not to accept rides or gifts from strangers.

They are also asking people to inform the police immediately of any such attempt as they continue this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police