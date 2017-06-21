Cocaine haul washes up on BT beach

(CNS): Police have destroyed around 23 kilograms of cocaine after the drugs washed up on a Bodden Town beach on Sunday. The package that contained the drugs, which would have had a street value in excess of $2 million, was found by a resident at around 9:00 that morning as they visited the beach. Officers from the Bodden Town Police Station responded to the report and recovered the large package wrapped in black plastic.

When the police opened the package, they found 20 smaller packages which contained a white powdery substance that the officers believed was cocaine. All of the drugs were destroyed yesterday (20 June), the RCIPS stated in a release Wednesday.

