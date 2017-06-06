Coalition deal will be made public, says premier

(CNS): The premier has said that deal he struck with the leader of the CDP, McKeeva Bush, that led to the coalition government between the PPM, the CDP and three Independent MLAs will be made public once it is finalised. Alden McLaughlin told the media Tuesday that the agreement is not finished because the original deal did not include contributions from all of the Independents now in the coalition. Speaking at a briefing to announce the new ministries, he said he did expect to have to drop any plans outlined in the PPM manifesto.

“We haven’t completed the agreement. When it is completed, it will be public,” he said. “But the discussions were started initially between the CDP and the Progressives. Obviously, we now have on board three Independents and their views have to be incorporated in the document as well.”

The premier said it was still being reviewed by all the groups involved and had not yet been “inked”, as he repeated that it would be public once it was done.

McLaughlin explained that the two parties and the Independents were still working through the “heads of agreement”. He pointed out that the Independents did not have full manifestos, so they need to take time to see what aspects of this draft deal they agree with and what they would want to include in the new government’s agenda. But he said he did not see any fundamental disagreements or any “serious differences” on how they will take the country forward.

Although the Progressives, the CDP and the Independents all criticised each other’s manifestos and campaign platforms before the election last month, McLaughlin said he did not think the PPM would have to drop anything specific from its manifesto or add anything it opposed from the CDP’s, noting that the policy platforms of the two parties were different in style more than substance. He said the CDP may have proceeded differently over the cruise port facility, but they all agreed that a cruise port was needed.

“Based on conversations we have had, I don’t see any impasse… or fundamental differences in view on any of the key issues. We understand and accept that a degree of compromise will be necessary if this is to work. We are prepared to make those adjustments,” McLaughlin said.

Expecting to have a policy document that will outline the new government’s policy aims for the next four years by the end of next month, McLaughlin said that he did not expect the Legislative Assembly would meet until at least September. He said the new Cabinet ministers would need time to familiarise themselves with their new jobs before the LA met.



See the CDP and the PPM manifestos in the CNS Library

Category: Politics