Coalition deal will be made public, says premier
(CNS): The premier has said that deal he struck with the leader of the CDP, McKeeva Bush, that led to the coalition government between the PPM, the CDP and three Independent MLAs will be made public once it is finalised. Alden McLaughlin told the media Tuesday that the agreement is not finished because the original deal did not include contributions from all of the Independents now in the coalition. Speaking at a briefing to announce the new ministries, he said he did expect to have to drop any plans outlined in the PPM manifesto.
“We haven’t completed the agreement. When it is completed, it will be public,” he said. “But the discussions were started initially between the CDP and the Progressives. Obviously, we now have on board three Independents and their views have to be incorporated in the document as well.”
The premier said it was still being reviewed by all the groups involved and had not yet been “inked”, as he repeated that it would be public once it was done.
McLaughlin explained that the two parties and the Independents were still working through the “heads of agreement”. He pointed out that the Independents did not have full manifestos, so they need to take time to see what aspects of this draft deal they agree with and what they would want to include in the new government’s agenda. But he said he did not see any fundamental disagreements or any “serious differences” on how they will take the country forward.
Although the Progressives, the CDP and the Independents all criticised each other’s manifestos and campaign platforms before the election last month, McLaughlin said he did not think the PPM would have to drop anything specific from its manifesto or add anything it opposed from the CDP’s, noting that the policy platforms of the two parties were different in style more than substance. He said the CDP may have proceeded differently over the cruise port facility, but they all agreed that a cruise port was needed.
“Based on conversations we have had, I don’t see any impasse… or fundamental differences in view on any of the key issues. We understand and accept that a degree of compromise will be necessary if this is to work. We are prepared to make those adjustments,” McLaughlin said.
Expecting to have a policy document that will outline the new government’s policy aims for the next four years by the end of next month, McLaughlin said that he did not expect the Legislative Assembly would meet until at least September. He said the new Cabinet ministers would need time to familiarise themselves with their new jobs before the LA met.
See the CDP and the PPM manifestos in the CNS Library
Category: Politics
I hope everyone sees that Mac now runs the show. If the Govt loses the 3 CDP members it will fall. Mac is now Speaker and Alden is now only a figurehead doing the CDPs bidding or else….
1
6
I think they both look very handsome and happy to lead the country. With that said, we can look forward to a happy end.
6
0
Where do you go for a Happy Ending around here? Please don’t say the LA…the thought does my head in…
1
0
This is really proving the point that CDP and PPM are no different. They are simply the same dog puppy, motivated by power and the hell with the people who just voted them in. What amazes me is that people are blaming the Independents. Those who held out for a real Government for the people. Do we really believe that they could compete with a deal which guarantees a huge lawsuit settlement ? Open your eyes!
4
6
This is what happens when people vote using their heart and not their head.
12
3
FROM THE NEWS IN THE PAST WE KNOW TWO THINGS:
1. McKeeva has the Ex Governor (Government) sued for his role in him losing the Premier seat.
2. Alden has McKeeva sued for liable and slander in the courts.
We also know that Alden and his PPM, as the dominant party and Premier, has the ability to settle with McKeeva out of court for his suit and pay him a big check.
McKeeva has the power as the defendant in Alden’s case to admit guilt and settle out of court for a big check to Alden.
How will this all play out in the near future? Will the tax payers be the only ones paying to make these two embarrassing lawsuits go away?
16
1
And Anthony, Arden & Ezzard have got confused and accidentally sued themselves.
14
0
I am not sure I am following this logic
1
1
What role has the Governor, Deputy Governor and Attorney General played in settling the lawsuits if they have indeed been settled or will be settled as a quod pro quo.
This agreement must be written down somewhere as it would seem to underpin the new government of national unity with tax payer monies. In most countries that may be interpreted as official corruption or an abuse of office by several public officials.
3
0
I could not give three craps this side of a french friday.
Government oppresses people. Are we to magically expect less oppression?
14
25
Busy making deals to take care of each other, after years of unbecoming rhetoric between them. All the while, Cayman falls apart.
32
8
But he said he did not see any fundamental disagreements or any “serious differences” on how they will take the country forward.
Earth to Alden…Jon Jon who happens to be a new independent cabinet minister strongly advocated for a freeze on work permits. Joey Hew and many other progressives including Alden disagreed with any limit on Permits, PR or status. If this is not a fundamental disagreement on the way forward, then please explain what is?
35
2
Jon Jon said that to get the applause and the vote. He owns businesses. He knows that you need permits. His celebration party this weekend boasts an international artist. What do you need for an international artist? You got it – a work permit.
42
1
Anon 3:01 thank you!. A moratorium on work permits was part of his manifesto…that was there to incite excitement and get people to vote for him. He’d have to start with his own businesses where he does hold work permits. And why not use local musicians for his celebration party. I’m so glad at least one other person sees through the lip service.
17
1
3:01am he could only fool the people who voted for him, others were smarter than that.
An ntetnational artist? Really! Entertainers don’t cost money, when the well keeps overflowing. Enjoy the gravey train.
10
0
Don’t forget there is also Austin, who has stated categorically that he does not support the cruise berthing facility which the PPM led coalition is moving forward with.
Not sure exactly how these fundamental disagreements or serious differences have been or will be sorted.
12
1
Time to limit status. People who will fall ward of the state should be viewed as not eligible for status. We are only lowering our standards and accepting whatever comes out way.
8
0
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
15
11
About 10 flights or so a day going to many destinations, if it is so bad here.
5
2
How could the Premier guarantee to settle the two pending lawsuits involving Big Mac unless the Deputy Governor and U.K. agreed to this agreement that underpins the union of Alden and Mac? Will that also be made public in the final agreement?
23
1
Well that depends who did the compromising.
6
1
PPM and CDP are now officially the same thing. No political ideaology separates them or their leaders who are now bonded in by their desperation and political expediency.
Alden and McKeeva are fundamentally the same type of leader with the same narcissistic qualities. They are made for one another. How will the PPM ever call McKeeva and his CDP colleagues corrupt and bad for the country when both McKeeva Bush and Juliana O’Connor- Connolly the former Deputy Premier of the UDP now play crucial roles in the ppm led government of national unity?
This union proves that the parties were always based on loyalty to personalities. Who were always willing to sell out their members to guarantee their own positions and power. None have a mandate from the people.
This is the greatest irony in Cayman’s political history.
26
15
You know I’m totally okay with this because otherwise we would have had history of XXX Mac leading green as grass independents otherwise. I know people on both side of the aisle and on neither side who very seriously considered uprooting and finding another place to live. That is how frightful that government was. So while I don’t like the fact that they had to come together to quite literally save the country, I’m okay with this because it saves the good ship cayman from a certain quick death.
24
3
I could understand your sentiments had they agreed to join forces before election. But this is what happens in a coalition government. You all talk like Cayman is the first to have a coalition government. It is called forming a Government with the candidates returned at the polls. I am sure if either had their pick, they would have formed the Governement on their own.
15
1
Revelations, any IND-led govt would have had to join with CDP as well to form a govt. Therefore, if the leader of the INDs were Arden or Ezzard or Alva, u would have to say that Mac and Arden/Ezzard/Alva were the same. Dont you agree?
2
1
No way in hell are they the same kind of leader. JOC watched her UDP leader and followed suit. Hopefully she now has seen the better way. UDP/CPD is/was not a party, they simply were a group lead by the nose.
4
1
Just like the PPM
2
2
clear as mud…
welcome to cdp circus with ppm procastination
28
11