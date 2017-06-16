CNS readers happy with make-up of Cabinet

(CNS): Despite the uncertainty and almost a week of horse-trading in the wake of the election almost 56% of people who responded to a CNS online survey posted on Tuesday said they were happy with the make-up of the new coalition Cabinet, given the results of the election. Another 19% said they were undecided but felt the ministers should be given a chance, and only 11.7% of respondents called for a re-shuffle. Less than 13% said they believed that the government would not last.

At 6pm on Thursday, 538 people had responded to the straw poll over the three days and most seemed to have confidence in the new government. Most of the ministers received a strong thumbs up from CNS readers.

Confidence was highest in Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell; over 87% said they were confident he would handle his portfolio. Roy McTaggart, the new public finance minister, also receiving strong backing from CNS readers, with 79.5% agreeing he would manage his ministry well. Planning Minister Joey Hew and Premier Alden McLaughlin, who will be dealing with immigration, employment and community affairs, both got the backing of around 69% of participants.

However, less than 37% of people who took part offered their confidence in Dwayne Seymour, who has a significant portfolio covering culture, housing, health, environmental health and the environment.

Confidence was also low in Capt Eugene Ebanks in his role as councillor to Seymour on the environment, with just over 31% saying he would do a good job.

Some commentors were dismissive of the new political line-up, while others offered their support.

One said, “All politicians are egocentric, narcissistic, greedy people, that absolutely do not care about you. If they would, there would be little crime and unemployment and there would be affordable healthcare…”

Another added that the new government was “a really weak cabinet with unqualified and untrustworthy persons given their track records in jumbled ministries is a recipe for disaster. Would you hire any of them to run your business?”

